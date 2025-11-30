Arizona's Offensive Grades Revealed From Territorial Cup Victory
Arizona started slow, but once again dominated the opposition in the second half to come away with a 23-7 Territorial Cup win in Tempe over Arizona State.
The Wildcats had a hard time moving the ball in the first half, but ended the game scoring 23 unanswered points and forcing five turnovers in the game.
Brent Brennan completed the turnaround for the program, going from 4-8 a year ago to 9-3 and a win over a bitter rival on the road.
Arizona had a hard time running the ball, but Noah Fifita shouldered the weight of this offense and sustained long drives. The Wildcats held the ball for 40 minutes in the game while running for just two yards per carry.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Wildcats still had some solid performances to help seal the victory and finish the season the right way. Here are the five highest-graded offensive performers from the rivalry win over Arizona State (minimum 30 snaps).
5) RB Ismail Mahdi
Mahdi had the most success on the ground from the Arizona backfield, carrying the ball 14 times for 53 yards. The senior tailback was shut down for most of the night, but finally began carving out bigger chunks on the ground in the fourth quarter as the ASU defense wore out.
The Texas State transfer also had a couple of key chips and blocks in pass protection, allowing Fifita extra time to throw deep, which he did often.
According to PFF, Mahdi had an overall grade of 64.6, with a rushing grade of 66.3 and a pass blocking grade of 76.2.
4) TE Cameron Barmore
Barmore stepped up as a rather large piece of the passing attack. He made three catches for 28 yards and scored one touchdown.
The senior tight end bounced off a pair of ASU defenders for Arizona's first touchdown of the night in the third quarter. He also made a pair of big catches to convert on third down. Barmore had some success as a blocker as well, but his role as a receiver was most prominent.
According to PFF, Barmore had an overall grade of 64.9, with a receiving grade of 63.3, a run blocking grade of 61.4 and a pass blocking grade of 70.8.
3) WR Kris Hutson
Hutson continued his strong finish to his senior season with a heavy dose of targets against the Sun Devils. The Washington State transfer led the way, securing seven of his 11 targets for 95 yards.
ASU's top cornerback, Keith Abney II, did not travel the field with Hutson, which allowed the receiver to take advantage of the opposite corner, Javan Robinson. Hutson worked the sideline and separated with ease, and the Sun Devils never adjusted. He was able to turn short catches into big gains and was frequently targeted from the first drive on.
According to PFF, Hutson had an overall grade of 67.0, with a receiving grade of 66.3 and a run blocking grade of 62.7.
2) QB Noah Fifita
Fifita's return to Tempe once again put the offense on his shoulders. The junior quarterback completed 28-of-45 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown. He was also used more often on designed runs in short-yardage spots.
Arizona had seven pass plays of 15 yards or more. Fifita took shots downfield because Arizona liked its matchups, but he also did a great job of taking what was given to him. He let his receivers run after the catch and win battles on the perimeter.
According to PFF, Fifita had an overall grade of 71.2, with a passing grade of 72.8 and a rushing grade of 58.0.
1) RT Matthew Lado
Lado has filled in admirably at right tackle over the past three games, with Tristan Bounds now out for the season with an injury. The redshirt freshman tackle had possibly his best game as a Wildcat in the Territorial Cup.
On 49 true pass sets, Lado allowed just one pressure. Otherwise, he helped keep a feisty ASU pass rush in check for most of the night. He also did a fine job in the run game, getting to the second level and creating rushing lanes on the backside of the offense.
According to PFF, Lado had an overall grade of 71.2, his highest grade of the season since taking on a larger role. He had a pass blocking grade of 75.3 and a run blocking grade of 66.2.
