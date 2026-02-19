Boban Marjanović Played the Triangle With the Arizona Band During Win vs. BYU

Boban Marjanović has been attending college basketball games this year. The former NBA player did not go to college so he appears to be trying to get the full experience now that he's done with the NBA.

On Wednesday night Marjanović was seated with the University of Arizona band as the No. 4 Wildcats beat BYU. He was spotted playing the triangle, which is arguably the funniest insturment to give a 7-foot-4 person in his late-30's who is sitting in with a college pep band.

Boban Marjanovic (you might notice him in upper right) finishes it off with his triangle play … pic.twitter.com/YZXaaf9Q3C — Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) February 19, 2026

Boban has joined the band!!! pic.twitter.com/8Zr9Dsw3Le — Saul Bookman (@Saul_Bookman) February 19, 2026

Marjanović previously sat with the Villanova student section when the Wildcats beat Marquette earlier this month. Then he attended a UConn women's game and went so far as to get a byline in the school newspaper's website.

Boban Marjanović read the student newspaper before UConn took on Creighton. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Presumably, there is some sort of documentary or lifestyle series involved with all these college stops or maybe he's just having fun and taking advantage of all the opportunities being a well-known former professional basketball player affords someone.

Boban signed with the Spurs in 2015 and quickly and quickly became a curiousity for basketball fans. He played for six teams in nine seasons, and last played in the NBA with the Rockets two years ago.

