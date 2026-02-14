Arizona Extends Offer Talented 2027 Athlete

As the college football offseason continues, the 2027 recruiting cycle has become the focus for Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff, as the Wildcats continue to compete for some of the top prospects in the class.

Over the past few months, Arizona has extended offers to several talented 2027 recruits, most recently to a three-star athlete from California.

Wildcats Offer 3-Star 2027 Athlete

On Feb. 10, Arizona extended an offer to Jaiden Flores, a three-star athlete from The King’s Academy in Sunnyvale, California. He announced the offer on X, sharing that it came after a conversation with tight ends coach Josh Miller.

“After an amazing conversation with [Coach Josh Miller,] I’m blessed to announce my 13th D1 offer from Arizona,” Flores wrote.

As Flores notes, Arizona is the 13th Division I program to offer him, joining Sacramento State, Portland State, Montana, UNLV, Texas State, San Diego State, New Mexico, Colorado State, Army, San Jose State, Oregon State, and UCLA.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although Flores isn’t a blue-chip prospect, he’s a very intriguing recruit. Standing at 6’4” and weighing 240 pounds, he has the versatility to play multiple positions at the next level, but he projects best as a wide receiver or tight end.

He’s coming off a strong junior season at Kings Academy, where, according to his X, he recorded 863 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. He would be a welcome addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 736 overall player in the country, the No. 55 athlete, and the No. 81 prospect in the state of California.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona’s offer comes early in Flores’ recruitment, and although no program has emerged as a clear frontrunner for the three-star athlete, a few schools have been making progress with him recently.

UCLA extended an offer to Flores last month and hosted him on campus for a Junior Day visit. As of now, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Bruins the best chance to win his recruitment.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Still, Flores hasn’t set a commitment date and is unlikely to make a decision any time soon, giving Brennan and his staff plenty of time to make up ground with the young athlete.

While Arizona will face competition from multiple schools for Flores, if the Wildcats can make a strong impression on him and continue to strengthen their relationship with him over the next few months, Arizona should be well-positioned to compete for his commitment.

