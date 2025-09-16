Arizona Wildcats Disrespected By Missing Major Poll After Win
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan, where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
Friday night in Tucson was a Wildcats brawl as Arizona (3-0, 1-0) faced off against Kansas State in the final non-conference game of the regular season. UA started off hot, jumping out to an impressive 17-3 lead over KSU, but a few missed field goals and holding calls caused the team some points right before half.
Despite the great first half, Arizona saw its lead vanish fast with KSU (1-3, 0-2) breaking off a 75-yard touchdown run and then scoring another touchdown after a blocked punt. From that point on, it was a defensive grinder with UA prevailing 23-17 over Kansas State.
One of the most important drives of the game came in the fourth quarter with just over 12 minutes when UA marched 58 yards down field eating up 7:30 of the clock on 14 plays but had to settle for a 41-yard made field goal by Michael Salgado-Medina to put the team up by six points.
Although it wasn’t pretty, Arizona controlled the line of scrimmage by racking up 235 yards rushing on 43 carries. Leading the charge for the Wildcats was running back Ismail Mahdi, who totaled 189 yards while averaging 8.6 yards per rushing attempt.
Although it was Mahdi who put up all the rushing yards, it was quarterback Noah Fifita who was able to find the end zone twice with his legs. Fifita managed to rush for 48 yards on 15 rushing attempts.
Arizona could’ve had a more productive day on the offensive side of the ball, but penalties hurt the Wildcats’ offense, with the team collecting 7 flags for 56 yards, with most of the issues coming on the offensive line with holding calls.
Not only did Fifita put up 48 yards on the ground, but he was able to go 16 of 33, totaling 178 passing yards. Again, holding calls caused that number to be lower than it was and took a touchdown pass off the board for the team.
Outside of the 75-yard rushing touchdown by KSU, Arizona’s defense controlled the line of scrimmage and had a dominating performance holding Kansas State to 105 yards on 24 carries.
Meanwhile, the secondary was lights out for Arizona and held quarterback Avery Johnson to 88 yards while going 12 of 29 on his passing attempts. Plus, Johnson wasn’t able to get his wheels going and was forced into (-16) yards rushing.
It was a 180-degree turnaround for the defense that struggled last season against Johnson who rushed for 110 yards and passed for 156 while scoring two touchdowns.
The change at defensive coordinator with Danny Gonzales taking over seems to be paying off for Arizona. Gonzales was able to mix things up all-game-long against KSU and put the opponent into situations where you knew exactly what they were going to do.
The final score of a 6-point win doesn’t show how much Arizona dominated this game.
However, despite the impressive performance, Arizona was left out of the newly released Coaches Poll on Sunday with Ohio State staying at the top spot.
Now, should Arizona be ranked in the Top 25?
Of course not.
Arizona struggled last season, finishing 4-8 after being ranked No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll. So now, the Wildcats will need to impress the media and collect wins before seeing their name in the polls.
The Big 12 as a conference has three teams in the Coaches Poll with No. 13 Iowa State, No. 16 Texas Tech and No. 18 Utah.
As of right now, the Wildcats have one game against a ranked team in Iowa State. Still, there is potential for more games against ranked teams with the Big 12 having a handful of teams that are on the cusp of being ranked.
