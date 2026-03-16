Arizona’s Mentality Not Wavering Despite Lowly First-Round Opponent
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The Arizona Wildcats will certainly have a change of pace in their first game of the NCAA Tournament, facing off with the 16-seed Long Island Sharks in the Round of 64.
Arizona more than deserved a top seed in the tournament, entering with a 31-2 record, and sweeping both the Big 12 regular season and Big 12 conference tournament titles. They spent nine-straight weeks at No. 1 in the AP Poll amidst a 23-0 start, and have consistently ranked as one of the most dangerous teams in the country across numerous metrics.
The Wildcats have also earned 16 Quad 1 wins and eight Quad 2 victories. They endured a gauntlet throughout the season, snatching wins over 12 ranked opponents this season, including two wins over Iowa State, two wins over BYU, a win over Kansas, UConn, and Florida, and two wins over Houston — one of which clinched the Big 12 championship.
Arizona’s Opponent
Their first round matchup with LIU will be a little different. LIU got in thanks to clinching the Northeast Conference title, finishing 24-10 overall, and 15-3 in their conference. The Sharks lost both of their matchups against top-25 teams in non-conference play, losing by 40 to Illinois and 15 to Georgia.
Long Island is ranked 216th at KenPom, a far stretch down from Arizona’s ranking of 2nd. Despite the seemingly strong odds that Arizona comes away with the win, head coach Tommy Lloyd has emphasized that the team isn’t approaching this game any differently.
Lloyd’s Thoughts
- “Everything’s the same,” Lloyd said. “We're treating everything the same. We're not doing anything different this week. We're not going to practice any differently this week. We’re just going to double down on what we've done all year, and double down on a strong culture and double down on respecting our opponents and valuing preparation.”
- “That’s how it always is within the program,” he added. “We understand what the tournament is and that it's an exciting thing for a lot of people. But, there's spectators, and there's participants, and we're participants. We're going to approach it one game at a time, and go from there. We're not going to get ahead of ourselves.”
The Wildcats will look to take care of business against the Sharks and advance to the Round of 32, where they’ll face the winner of Villanova vs. Utah State. Arizona is looking to earn its second national title in program history with a memorable run in this season’s tournament.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.