Arizona's Mason White Signs With his MLB Squad
The Wildcats had a busy MLB Draft with nine players selected over all and that includes Mason White, who has been selected by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round with the No. 118 overall pick.
This is the second time the Red Sox have selected an Arizona player with this exact pick. During the 2016 draft, first baseman Bobby Dalbec was taken with the same fourth round, 118 pick like White.
Similarly to his teammate Walton, White was taken higher than his prospect rating. Coming into the draft, he was slotted as the No. 143 prospect and has now been selected 25 spots higher than projected.
Now, White has become another member of the draft class from Arizona to sign his rookie deal. He signed for $642,200 with the Red Sox. What makes him such a vaulable player is his raw power at the plate and his ability to turn on an inside fastball.
This past season, the Wildcats were able to get hot and made a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
Leading the offensive charge for Arizona was shortstop Mason White, who posted a team-high 20 home runs while driving in 73 runs and batting .327 on the season. During the NCAA postseason, White hit four home runs, drove in seven RBI and racked up eight hits.
Throughout his Arizona career, White has been a menace at the plate hitting 49 home runs putting him second all-time in program history behind Shelley Duncan, who hit 55 with the Wildcats.
To go along with his 49 home runs, White drove in 173 RBI in 704 plate appearances where he racked up 222 hits while batting .315 for his career. He did all this while starting in 177 games during his time with the program.
Coming out of Salpointe locally, White was thought to be a solid recruit that would be a project player with a slim shot at getting drafted to the MLB. But, he was able to develop and get better every season with the WIldcats and coach Chip Hale.
Please share with us your thoughts on White signing with the Red Sox. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.