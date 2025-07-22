Arizona's Daniel Susac Could Make MLB Debut Later This Season
Daniel Susac is on the cusp of potentially being called up by the Athletics to make his MLB debut at some point later this season.
Susac started behind the plate the day he stepped foot in Tucson, starting 60 of the 61 games he appeared in as a true freshman during the 2021 season. Susac hit .335 that year with 12 home runs, 24 doubles and 65 RBI. He was a Unanimous All-American and Freshman All-American, as well as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team.
Susac also started all eight postseason games for the Wildcats that year where he hit .267 with four doubles and six RBI. He was named to the Tucson NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team before later collecting multiple hits in both of Arizona’s College World Series games against Vanderbilt and Stanford.
The following year as a sophomore, Susac found a way to take a step forward. He started all 64 games, hitting .366 with 12 home runs, 50 runs scored and 61 RBI. He also led the Pac-12 and was No. 6 in the country with 100 total base hits, and was also top-5 in the conference in batting average, RBI and total bases (4th, 159). Susac was a unanimous All-American that year and named a Semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.
In his second straight postseason, Susac posted a .394 batting average across eight games with three home runs and seven RBI. He hit safely in all games with four multi-hit games in that span.
After two huge seasons in Tucson, the former Arizona catcher was drafted by the Athletics with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
The same year he was drafted, Susac went 3-for-6 across two games for the Athletics Arizona Complex League before he was promoted to Single-A Stockton. That year, he hit .286 with 13 RBI and 14 runs scored across the final 25 games.
Susac opened the 2023 season with High-A Lansing where he hit .303 across 99 games with seven home runs and 54 RBI. He was promoted to Double-A Midland to end the year, hitting .280 across the final 13 games with eight RBI.
After being promoted in each of his first two seasons playing professional baseball, Susac spent the entire 2024 season in Double-A. He hit .257 last year across 88 games with 12 home runs, 50 RBI and 39 runs scored.
Susac opened this year in Triple-A where he is hitting .281 across the first 63 games of the season with 11 home runs and 47 RBI. It has been an impressive run to the top of the Athletics minor league system in just under three years, and he currently sits as the No. 9 prospect in their farm system per MLB Pipeline.
After an impressive start to the season, the Athletics have quickly fallen down the standings as they continue to look towards the future. It is possible when the rosters expand in September, we see Susac get the call up to the majors to make his MLB debut.
