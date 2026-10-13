Arizona basketball announces tipoff times, TV channels for full 2026-27 schedule

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are going to be among the most exciting, must-watch teams in college basketball this season.

And fortunately, they will be among the easier teams to tune into as well.

Arizona revealed its full schedule for the 2026-27 season, including tipoff times and TV information for every single conference and non-conference matchup of the year.

Tip times and networks announced 👀 pic.twitter.com/9krz3zTsps — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) October 13, 2026

Once again Arizona will be all over ESPN's flagship channels, with plenty of appearances on other easy to access linear channels as well.

Loaded non-conference slate

Arizona's fully loaded non-conference slate will mostly be easy to find on TV, with matchups strewn across ESPN's platforms, as well as FOX, CBS, and truTV.

ESPN will take on Arizona vs. Arkansas in Phoenix, set for 4:30 PM on Dec. 19, while ESPN2 is expected to host the road matchup at Auburn Nov. 13 at 7:00 PM as well as the Maui Invitational, which starts Nov. 23 at 9:30 with Arizona taking on Colorado State.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FS1 snags the Nov. 18 showdown at 7:00 PM against UConn in Tucson, while FOX gets the other big time Big East opponent in St. John's, a game slated for Dec. 5 at 10:00 AM.

TNT or truTV will get Arizona's season opener against UCLA in Las Vegas, while Arizona's buy games will be split among truTV (Cal Poly and Incarnate Word), CBS Sports Network (Tennessee Tech and NIU) and ESPN+ (Northern Arizona and New Orleans).

ESPN dominates Arizona's Big 12 battles

Oct 5, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; ESPN analyst Sean Farnham host Kraziness at the Kennel at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Arizona's conference matchups are spread between ESPN (10 games), Peacock (2 games) CBS (2 games), FOX (2 games) and FS1 (2 games).

The vast majority of Arizona's marquee matchups will be on ESPN, including both games against Houston and BYU, road games against Iowa State, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State, and home games with Arizona State, TCU, and Kansas.

Peacock will show Arizona hosting UCF and playing Cincinnati on the road, while CBS gets Arizona's home game with Baylor and road game at Kansas State. FOX has two big road games for Arizona - at Texas Tech and at Arizona State - while FS1 gets Arizona's home games against Utah and Colorado.

Full schedule (times MST)

Oct. 13: San Francisco (7:00 PM on ESPN+) (Exhibition)

Oct. 16: San Diego State (7:00 PM on ESPN+) (Exhibition)

Oct. 23: Eastern Washington (7:00 PM on ESPN+) (Exhibition)

Nov. 2: UCLA in Las Vegas (8:00 PM on TNT/truTV)

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nov. 5: Cal Poly (8:30 PM on truTV)

Nov. 10: Northern Arizona (7:00 PM on ESPN+)

Nov. 13: at Auburn (7:00 PM on ESPN2)

Nov. 18: UConn (7:00 PM on FS1)

Nov. 23: Colorado State in Maui (9:30 PM on ESPN2)

Nov. 24: Providence or VCU in Maui (3:00 PM or 8:30 PM on ESPN2/ESPNU)

Nov. 25: TBD in Maui (Time and TV TBD)

Dec. 1: New Orleans (7:00 PM on ESPN+)

Dec. 5: at St. John's (10:00 AM on FOX)

Dec. 12: Tennessee Tech (12:30 PM on CBSSN)

Dec. 19: Arkansas in Phoenix (4:30 PM on ESPN)

Dec. 21: Northern Illinois (7:00 PM on CBSSN)

Dec. 28: Incarnate Word (7:00 PM on truTV)

Jan. 2: at Iowa State (6:00 PM on ESPN)

Jan. 6: UCF (7:00 PM on Peacock)

Jan. 9: at Kansas State (10:00 AM on CBS)

Jan. 12: BYU (9:00 PM on ESPN)

Jan. 16: Arizona State (4:00 PM on ESPN/2)

Jan. 22: at Texas Tech (6:00 PM on FOX)

Jan. 26: Utah (8:00 PM on FS1)

Jan. 30: at West Virginia (6:00 PM on ESPN/2)

Feb. 2: at Cincinnati (5:00 PM on Peacock)

Feb. 6: Houston (2:00 PM or 2:30 PM on ESPN)

Feb. 8: TCU (7:00 PM on ESPN2)

Feb. 13: at Arizona State (6:00 PM on FOX)

Feb. 16: at Oklahoma State (7:00 PM on ESPN/2)

Feb. 20: Kansas (2:00 PM or 2:30 PM on ESPN)

Feb. 22: at BYU (7:00 PM on ESPN)

Feb. 27: Baylor (12:00 PM on CBS)

Mar. 3: Colorado (7:00 PM on FS1)

Mar. 6: at Houston (6:00 PM or 6:30 PM on ESPN)