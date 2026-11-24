Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats advanced to the semifinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday night after beating the Colorado State Rams, 96-83.

Arizona was led by Ivan Kharchenkov (24 points) and Caleb Holt (20 points), with a career-high 15 points for JJ Mandaquit in a homecoming of sorts for the Hilo, HI native.

The Wildcats will now face the Providence Friars out of the Big East, with the winner set to advance to the championship game on Wednesday early afternoon.

What Arizona can expect from Providence

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Providence Friars guard Miles Byrd (21) dunks the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half of a game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Providence's comeback win in overtime over VCU brought them to 5-1 on the year, a promising start to the Bryan Hodgson era in Rhode Island.

The Friars lost to Nebraska, 67-58, back on Nov. 7, but took care of business against two top 100 KenPom teams in VCU and also Colorado, who they beat 67-53.

Providence is led by its defense, which is currently 13th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. Led by former San Diego State wing Miles Byrd, who averages an absurd 4.8 steals per game, the Friars have a 25.6% turnover rate on defense this season - eighth in the country - and are holding opponents to a 42.9% effective field goal percentage, which ranks 20th.

Northwestern transfer Arrinten Page is the big threat in the frontcourt, averaging 11 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 66.7% on twos and also stepping out and hitting threes at a 35.7% clip, taking nearly five per games.

Providence is quite bad as a team from deep, however, shooting just 28% on the year despite relying heavily on it in an offense run by Hodgson - who was a longtime assistant under Nate Oats at Alabama.

How Arizona can exploit Providence's weaknesses

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) dunks the ball during the second half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Providence is a good defensive team that will put pressure on Arizona's backcourt, and will do whatever they can to push Krivas away from the rim.

If the Wildcats can keep up the hot shooting from three, the Friars will have a much harder time collapsing on Krivas, and while Page is a solid defender - the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year should be getting the ball plenty for the Wildcats in this one.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Providence in Game 2 of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

How to watch Arizona vs. Providence basketball on TV and live stream

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Game time: 3:00 PM MST

Where: Lahaina Civic Center (Maui, HI)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to watch: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN app (with an ESPN Unlimited subscription or eligible TV provider login)