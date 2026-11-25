Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats cruised to an 18 point victory over the Providence Friars on Tuesday in the Maui Invitational semifinals, behind another dominant performance from All-American candidate Mo Krivas.

Arizona is now in the Maui Invitational championship for the sixth time in program history, looking for title No. 4. Standing in their way are the Rebels of Ole Miss, who used a second half comeback to down BYU, 73-63, in the semifinal game on Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona and Ole Miss have not played since the Sweet 16 in 2001, when Arizona won 66-56 en route to the national championship - where they fell to Duke.

What Arizona can expect from Ole Miss

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Patton Pinkins (23) reacts after a made three point basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Beard and Ole Miss are looking to put a rough 2025-26 season behind them, and so far that goal has been accomplished - with the Rebels sitting 6-0 on the year after dismantling Clemson, 82-62, in the Maui opener before a second-half comeback downed BYU on Tuesday in a 73-63 victory.

Led by Seton Hall transfer point guard Adam Clark, as well as former Arizona State forward Santiago Trouet, Ole Miss boasts the number one defense in the entire country according to KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency.

That's not much of a surprise under coach Beard, who popularized the 'no-middle' defense while at Texas Tech. Ole Miss opponents are turning the ball over a ridiculous 30.1% of the time so far this season, while the Rebels boast a steal percentage of 19.9% - both marks that are No. 1 in the country.

Of course, Arizona just defeated a Providence team that was top ten in adjusted defensive efficiency on Tuesday, but going up against a stout defensive squad for a third day in a row is no easy task - and will challenge coach Tommy Lloyd and Arizona's depth in a major way.

How Arizona can exploit Ole Miss' defensive scheme

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) makes a lay up during the second half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The keys to beating a no-middle defense are quick, decisive passes, weak-side cuts, and outside shooting. Arizona has been money from beyond the arc the past three games, and if that continues it will make life a lot easier for the Wildcats in this championship battle.

It also wouldn't be a surprise to see Arizona bring Krivas up to the high post, where he can serve as an offensive hub with actions running through and around him. Krivas has flashed excellent outside shooting as of late, which puts even more pressure on Ole Miss' defense and limits their ability to get traps and turnovers on the baseline.

Ole Miss isn't a particularly big team - Trouet is the lone rotation player over 6'8 - so playing through Krivas and dominating on the glass will be crucial for the Wildcats in their quest to bring a fourth Maui Invitational championship to Tucson.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Ole Miss in the title game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday afternoon.

How to watch Arizona vs. Ole Miss basketball on TV and live stream

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Game time: 12:30 PM MST

Where: Lahaina Civic Center (Maui, HI)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to watch: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN app (with an ESPN Unlimited subscription or eligible TV provider login)