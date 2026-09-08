Arizona has four top-25 targets in updated 2027 recruiting rankings

Tommy Lloyd arrived in Tucson with a reputation as an excellent international recruiter, but he's proven over the last half-decade with the Arizona Wildcats that he can recruit with the best of them domestically as well.

After landing one-and-done stars Koa Peat and Brayden Burries in 2025 and expected one-and-done Caleb Holt in 2026, Lloyd and the Wildcats are in the mix for a handful of the highest-regarded recruits in the 2027 class as well.

Rivals recently updated their 2027 class rankings, and a quartet of Arizona targets landed inside the top 25, including local star guard Adan Diggs, who came in at No. 6 overall.

Adan Diggs continues to rise among 2027 prospects

Diggs is now ranked No. 6 at both Rivals and 247, and No. 7 at ESPN, making the Millennium product a consensus top player in the 2027 class after a very strong performance this summer.

Arizona is considered the heavy favorite for the 6'4 combo guard, who also holds offers from Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, and many others. With a 6'7 wingspan, Diggs oozes potential as a two-way playmaker, posting averages of 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals this summer in the EYBL.

After landing Burries and Holt in back-to-back classes, Diggs would be another major guard addition on the recruiting trail for Lloyd and Arizona.

Other top targets

Sunnsylope forward Darius Wabbington (21) drives on St Mary’s forward Cam Williams (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona has offers out to six other players in the 2027 recruiting class: forward Asa Montgomery (No. 3), guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. (No. 12), centers Darius Wabbington (No. 17), Cherif Millogo (No. 30), and Kamsi Awaka (No. 31), and guard Jason Gardner Jr. (No. 66).

Rivals lists Arizona among the top schools for Bowman, Wabbington, Awaka, and Millogo, while Montgomery and Gardner are all projected to land elsewhere - at least as of now.

Bowman is a 6'3 point guard from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks who is set to officially visit Arizona on Sep. 25. He just wrapped up a visit at UConn and has two more visits scheduled at Illinois and Texas before he arrives in Tucson.

Wabbington is a 6'11 center who is slated to visit with Bowman in late September. The Phoenix native just wrapped up a visit at Indiana and has three more scheduled at Illinois, North Carolina, and Texas.

Awaka is the younger brother of former Wildcat Tobe Awaka. A 6'10 big man from New Jersey, Awaka has not scheduled any visits as of this writing, but holds offers from Florida, Michigan State, and UConn, among others.

Millogo is a 7'2, 210-pound center from Massachusetts who holds offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, BYU, and others, but, like Awaka, has not scheduled any official visits as of yet.