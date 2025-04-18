Arizona moves up in updated 2025 college basketball rankings
Tommy Lloyd has taken the Arizona Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in three of his four seasons as head coach.
Entering the 2025-26 college basketball season, Lloyd might have a Final Four roster.
With five-star class of 2025 recruits Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode now officially signed — and veterans Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, Motiejus Krivas and Anthony Dell'Orso coming back — Lloyd arguably has his most talented roster yet.
And that's without Carter Bryant. A 6-foot-8 wing with incredible upside, Bryant is flirting with entering the 2025 NBA Draft and has not yet announced a decision on his 2025-26 plans.
If Bryant returns to Tucson, Lloyd will have a minimum of three projected first-round NBA draft picks on his roster — Bryant, Burries and Peat. Bryant's return would also give Lloyd impressive defensive flexibility. Peat, Aristode and Bryant all have the length, athleticism, size and quickness to guard at least four positions.
Arizona ranked No. 11 in country
Without Bryant in the fold, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein has Arizona ranked No. 11 in the country in his Rothstein 45 rankings.
Rothstein has Bryant listed in his "key loss" category and has Arizona's projected starting five as Bradley, Burries, Peat, Awaka and Krivas.
As loaded as Arizona is, two-time reigning Big 12 champion Houston is on a different level. Rothstein has the Cougars at No. 1 in his rankings, largely because they have the best recruiting class in the country. Houston also added Creighton guard Pop Isaacs in the transfer portal.
Led by Houston, three Big 12 teams are ranked ahead of Arizona. With JT Toppin coming back, Texas Tech is ranked No. 4, followed by BYU at No. 7. Incoming BYU freshman AJ Dybansta is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Iowa State is ranked No. 13, giving the Big 12 five teams in the top 13 — the most of any conference in the country.
Rothstein updates his rankings daily, based on roster losses and additions. If Bryant decides to come back for his sophomore season, expect Arizona to move into the top 5.