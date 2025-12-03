Preview: Arizona Women's Basketball Vs Southern Jaguars

As Arizona women’s basketball prepares for its upcoming matchup against Southern University, the Wildcats find themselves facing a program that often enters these early-season contests with a combination of discipline, athleticism, and competitive resilience.

While Arizona may come in as the favorite on paper, especially as a Power Five program adjusting to a new era under head coach Becky Burke, Southern represents the type of opponent that can challenge a team still developing its identity.

Buffalo Bulls head coach Becky Burke works the sideline during the first half of the Mid-American Conference Tournament women's championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jaguars may look like what some would refer to as an easy opponent, but their 1-5 record is greatly misleading, as they have seen one of the toughest schedules in the country coming off their 2024 NCAA tournament bid.

Wildcats head coach Becky Burke acknowledged Southern as a great opponent and a team that could challenge her young team, looking at the matchup as a “measuring stick game”.

Coach Burke's Thoughts

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue, Sumayah Sugapong and Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

“Being an NCAA tournament team last year and picked to win their conference again this year, this is going to be a really good kind of measuring stick game for us to see where we're at against a really good quality opponent," Burke said.

All five of the team's losses have come from Top 25 teams in the country, and the team is looking for its first win against a major opponent.

As Southern looks for a statement win, here is what to look for from their team in the upcoming matchup.

Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern Lady Jaguars guard Jocelyn Tate (10) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

One of the defining characteristics of Southern women’s basketball is the team’s consistency in competing with toughness and defensive intensity, as explained by Burke.

Programs from the SWAC traditionally face some of the nation’s most demanding nonconference schedules, often playing multiple Power Five opponents early in the season to gauge where they might stack up as a team.

As a result, Southern’s record often doesn’t reflect its true competitiveness. Instead, those early matchups build physicality, resilience, and experience against top-tier talent, all qualities that tend to show up in games like this one.

Oct 22, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jada Williams (2) talks to media during the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Southern typically plays a fast, energetic brand of basketball. They pressure ball-handlers, fight for rebounds despite size disadvantages, and rely on speed and aggression to score in transition. Their players are taught to defend with intensity and to attack the rim with confidence.

Even if they face mismatches against Arizona, the Jaguars can try to go to their best players to establish themselves early.

For Arizona, this game is less about the opponent and more about self-definition. The Wildcats are in a period of transition with new leadership and a retooled roster.

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A ball with a March Madness logo during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament between the Dayton Flyers and Arizona Wildcats at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images | Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

Early-season games like this one offer critical opportunities to build chemistry, test rotations, and reinforce coaching philosophies. Although perfect on the season to start, Coach Burke feels this is possibly the team's toughest matchup so far.

“We feel like this is maybe one of the better, if not the best, teams that we’ve played so far this season from an athleticism standpoint,” said Burke.

One of Arizona’s keys will be controlling tempo. Southern excelled last year when games became chaotic, fast, and turnover-heavy. Arizona must counter by valuing possessions, avoiding careless passes, and dictating pace through patient offensive sets.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

The Wildcats’ guards will play a major role, not only in pushing the ball when opportunities arise but also in slowing things down when Southern tries to speed up the game.

Defensively

Defensively, Arizona will need to match Southern’s physicality, crashing the boards from every angle and attacking the paint aggressively. Arizona’s bigs must establish presence early, boxing out, protecting the rim, and avoiding foul trouble. If Southern senses hesitation, it could be a point of weakness.

Mar 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern Lady Jaguars forward DeMya Porter (24) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) jockey for rebounding position during the third quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Depth will matter for Arizona. New faces like freshmen and transfers alike will be challenged to bring efficiency against a former tournament team looking hard for a much-needed win. A team that is still growing and meshing gets put to the test in early games like these.

