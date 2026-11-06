Arizona's RJ Godfrey takes surprising legal approach in latest NCAA eligibility fight

It was widely expected, after RJ Godfrey's most recent attempt to get eligible didn't work, that the Arizona forward would pursue legal action closer to home for his next attempt.

So the news that Godfrey and his attorneys filed suit in Pima County Superior Court on Thursday was entirely predictable - but what wasn't anticipated was who was named as a defendant.

Instead of naming the NCAA, Godfrey is suing the Arizona Board of Regents, while seeking a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction, and permanent injunction for eligibility.

The judge assigned to this case, Jeffrey Bergin, is not only the Presiding Judge of Pima County, but he's a double-graduate of U of A, getting his undergrad and law degree from Arizona.

A change in strategy?

Feb 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) drives against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Maples Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The complaint cites a bylaw in the NCAA's 2026-27 manual that does not make an exception for members of the class of 2022, which is similar to the approach most players have taken to get their eligibility - and is how it happened for Godfrey in Georgia before the Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA's stay request.

But instead of filing against the NCAA directly, Godfrey and his attorneys are using the NCAA's language against them - which says that it is up to individual member institutions to determine eligibility. They are asking the Arizona Board of Regents and the University to clear him as eligible based on the NCAA's manual, and are seeking an order "requiring the University to perform its own contractual obligations".

The NCAA is not named in the filing, but could still choose to weigh in on a very unique approach to securing eligibility by Godfrey and his team.

What it means for Arizona

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a new approach to gaining eligibility, so it's hard to predict how Judge Bergin will rule - and what exactly will happen if the Arizona Board of Regents is forced by law to declare Godfrey eligible. The filing is directly against the Board for breach of contract, and is not asking anything of the NCAA.

So, if it goes through and the Board of Regents clears Godfrey - what happens next? The NCAA cannot appeal a lawsuit they are not involved in, and the Board of Regents seems unlikely to pursue an appeal against their starting power forward. This could end up being a game changer in the ongoing 5-for-5 eligibility battles, if the TRO or injunction ends up being granted.

Godfrey is a 6'8 forward who played last year at Clemson, averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He's a rugged, physical rebounder and an ideal fit in coach Lloyd's system, and he would dramatically change the floor and ceiling of this team if he were suddenly part of Arizona's starting five next to Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov.