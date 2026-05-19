Will Wade’s Return to LSU Is Already Pushing Bounds of NCAA Eligibility Audaciously

It took a whole seven weeks for Will Wade to attempt to skirt NCAA rules in his return to LSU.

Former St. John’s wing RJ Luis Jr., who went undrafted in the 2025 NBA draft, signed with Wade and LSU for the 2026–27 season, according to multiple reports. Luis, who signed two-way contracts with both the Celtics and Jazz in the last year, will almost assuredly be ruled ineligible by the NCAA to return to college after a one-year hiatus. But that didn’t talk Wade, of “strong-ass offer” fame, out of moving forward with the recruitment. Luis likely will file a lawsuit against the NCAA in an attempt to be allowed to play the 2026–27 season, the last year in his five-year eligibility clock.

The rules have been laid out clear as can be: Players who sign NBA contracts aren’t allowed to play college basketball, and players can’t leave college basketball, go through the draft and come back. One of Wade’s SEC colleagues, Nate Oats, took plenty of heat to test the durability of that rule this winter when he tried to bring Charles Bediako back to the Tide midseason and failed.

But that isn’t stopping Wade and LSU from brazenly attempting to get around those rules via lawsuit, likely in state court with a local judge. No one should confidently state that Luis won’t be able to suit up, regardless of how cut and dry the rules are on paper that the other 364 teams in college basketball were governed by in attempting to build their rosters. That’s the predicament the NCAA currently finds itself in, constantly under siege from schools and players that think the rules should apply to everyone other than them.

Luis doesn’t even have the defense Bediako did for leaving early of the NIL market changing drastically since he was in school. It was obvious this time last year that Luis was taking a massive risk by staying in the draft and likely leaving significant money on the table in college. A year later and his pro career off to a rough start after the groin injury he suffered that caused him to miss his first year in the NBA/G League, Luis now wants a redo of that decision for one last college payday. If these decisions are shaped by common sense, the Luis era in Baton Rouge will feature more court appearances than games played.

Will Wade returns to LSU with a win-at-all-costs mentality. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Even if Wade can’t get his way and ram Luis through the legal system, he seems poised to trot out a roster that has little tether to the “college” part of college basketball. For weeks, LSU has been the most aggressive bidder internationally for many of the top available players competing professionally in Europe who might have college eligibility. Publicly, LSU has already landed the commitment of Márcio Santos, a 23-year-old Brazilian who played this season in the EuroLeague for Maccabi Tel Aviv and has been a full-time pro for four years. They’ve been connected of late to Israeli PG Yam Madar, a 25-year-old drafted by the Celtics in 2020 who’s angling for a year or two of college eligibility. LSU is the expected destination should he be cleared. They’re also, per sources, the favorite for Saliou Niang, another EuroLeaguer playing in Italy who was drafted last year by the Cavaliers. Niang’s a relative youngster by this roster’s standards at a spry 22 years old. More are likely coming too that we’ll hear about in the coming weeks as professional leagues throughout Europe wrap up their seasons. Wade is far from the only coach pushing the bounds of what former professionals he can bring to college, but no one is doing it more aggressively than LSU right now.

Luis will be the hardest to get eligible, but much of the roster listed above could face some degree of NCAA scrutiny in getting cleared for competition. Much was made of Wade’s new LSU coaching staff, which features big names like former LSU head coach Johnny Jones and former Mississippi State head coach and ace recruiter Rick Stansbury. Wade’s most important lieutenant in his aim of winning big early in his LSU tenure may well be whichever attorney is tasked with battling the NCAA to get these former pros on the floor by November. If it works, the Tigers will have one of the most talented (and most expensive) rosters in the SEC. If it doesn’t, it could be a messy first-year reunion for Wade in Baton Rouge.

But Wade, whatever you think of him, has never been one to back down from a fight. That his flashiest early move in building his first roster back at LSU is to bring Luis back to college and essentially shout, ‘Bring it on!’ at the NCAA from the top of Tiger Stadium should surprise no one.

Except this fight isn’t just about giving the Tigers an edge to win a few more SEC games: Luis winning in court and getting on the floor for LSU has the potential to blow up the entire recruiting calendar that currently dictates college basketball. The consequences are real and disruptive well beyond X’s and O’s, but that also has never seemed to bother LSU’s firebrand of a head coach. It looks a lot different than when he was offering high school players five- and six-figure paydays long before NIL deals ruled the day in college basketball, but the underlying message is the same.

Win at all costs, rules be damned.

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