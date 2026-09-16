Arizona still ranks among college basketball's elite despite RJ Godfrey uncertainty

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats broke through in 2026, making the Final Four for the first time since 2001 and cementing this program as the team to beat in the Big 12.

Heading into 2026-27, even with the departures of Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley and one-and-done freshmen Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, Arizona is once again projected atop the mountain in college hoops.

Evan Miyakawa of EvanMiya.com released his preseason rankings on Wednesday, and the Wildcats came in at No. 4 overall, just behind Florida, Duke, and Illinois and one spot ahead of Gonzaga, Lloyd's old stomping grounds.

Evan's site also added adjusted rankings for every team if the players currently in eligibility limbo - in Arizona's case, RJ Godfrey - end up ineligible, and it only moved the Wildcats down one spot to No. 5.

Elite returning talent

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona may have lost three starters from last year's Final Four squad, but the two they retained are among the best players in the conference - and potentially the country.

Center Mo Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov are both likely preseason All-Big 12 picks, and Krivas is getting buzz as one of the best players in the entire college hoops landscape - coming in as the No. 13 player in the sport according to EvanMiya.

The Lithuanian senior averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks last year as a junior, shooting 58.4% on twos and 78% from the free throw line.

Meanwhile Kharchenkov is a popular breakout candidate after also averaging 10.4 points last year, along with 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 steals. The 6'7 German is a versatile defender and efficient scorer at the rim, and if his outside shot continues to develop he could easily finish on the Big 12 First Team in his second collegiate season.

More freshman phenoms

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peat and Burries may be off to the NBA, but coach Lloyd made sure to bring in reinforcements from the class of 2026 in 5-star guard Caleb Holt and 4-star wing Cameron Holmes.

Holt is a near lock to go in the top 10 of the 2027 NBA draft, and is a realistic candidate to go No. 1 overall if he has the kind of season many believe he's capable of. He'll start at the two next to Kharchenkov and incoming North Carolina transfer point guard Derek Dixon, and he's going to be the team's go-to scorer on the perimeter.

Meanwhile Holmes is a versatile wing with great athleticism and good two-way ability who should fill a valuable role right away in Tucson - and could start right away, depending on Godfrey's eligibility status.

Big 12 well represented

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona is one of seven Big 12 teams ranked in the top 30 at EvanMiya, joining Houston (7), Texas Tech (12), Iowa State (14), BYU (24), Baylor (26), and Kansas (28).

Both Texas Tech (-15) and BYU (-8) take significant drops if their limbo players end up ineligible, while Baylor (+7) and Kansas (+7) are the biggest beneficiaries.

Arizona will open the 2026-27 season against No. 21/17 UCLA on Monday, Nov. 2, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 PM PT.