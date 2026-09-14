Houston vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

Week 3 of the college football season signals the start of the bulk of the conference schedules for a majority of teams. There's a big game in the Big 12 set to take place on Friday night when the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Houston Cougars.

Texas Tech entered the season as the odds-on favorite in the conference, but after being unimpressive in their first two wins against inferior opponents, they've fallen back to +145. The gap has officially begun to close, and if the Cougars pull off the upset, the Big 12 will be wide open the rest of the year.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday night's game.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Houston +8.5 (-114)

Texas Tech -8.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Houston +260

Texas Tech -330

Total

OVER 53.5 (-110)

UNDER 53.5 (-110)

Houston vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Friday, September 18

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Galaxy Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Houston record: 2-0

Texas Tech record: 2-0

Houston vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 7-1 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams

Houston is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 games between these two teams

Texas Tech is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Texas Tech's last 10 games

Houston vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch

Conner Weigman, QB - Houston Cougars

If Houston pulls off the upset on Friday night, it's going to be largely due to Conner Weigman. He has gotten off to a strong start to the season. He has completed 69% of his passes for 425 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Best Bet

These two teams already have a common opponent this season. Houston beat Oregon State 33-20 in Week 1, and then Texas Tech beat the Beavers 35-24 in Week 2. What's more important is that Texas Tech gained just 352 yards of offense in that game, while the Cougars racked up 533 yards of offense, so when you look past the final score, it was Houston that was the more impressive team.

There have been enough red flags surrounding Texas Tech for me to stay away from betting on them in this game. A lackluster Week 1 33-10 win against an FCS team was disappointing, so I can't imagine them winning and covering against an impressive Houston squad.

Pick: Houston +8.5 (-114) via FanDuel

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