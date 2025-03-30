Arizona Wildcats lose key player to transfer portal
Barely removed from a season-ending NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 loss to Duke, the Arizona Wildcats are already feeling the pain of the transfer portal.
KJ Lewis, one of the best sixth men in the country, has entered the portal according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.
Lewis, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.9 minutes per game for Arizona this season. He struggled with a right wrist injury most of the season and shot just 18.8% from the 3-point line. Lewis started the first six games of the season, then came off the bench the rest of the year.
Lewis was a four-star recruit out of Duncanville High School in Texas in the class of 2023, He chose the Wildcats over Texas Tech, Memphis, Alabama and Arizona State.
Lewis is a versatile guard and was one of the best perimeter defenders in the Big 12. He routinely drew the toughest defensive assignments for Tommy Lloyd, including guarding Cooper Flagg for stretches of Arizona's 100-93 loss to Duke on Thursday.
Impact of Koa Peat's commitment
Five-star class of 2025 recruit Koa Peat committed to Arizona on Thursday, which might have impacted Lewis' decision to enter the portal.
If freshman Carter Bryant decides to return for his sophomore season, Lloyd will have a good problem on his hands: A ton of talent.
As it stands now, Lloyd already has at least seven rotation players coming back next season, with incoming freshmen Peat, Dwayne Aristode and Bryce James also in the mix.
Here's a look at Arizona's potential rotation in 2025-26:
Guards: Jaden Bradley (senior); Anthony Dell'Orso (senior); Conrad Martinez (junior); Bryce James (freshman)
Forwards: Carter Bryant (sophomore); Koa Peat (freshman); Tobe Awaka (senior)
Centers: Henri Veesaar (junior); Motiejus Krivas (junior); Dwayne Aristode (freshman)