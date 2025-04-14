Arizona Wildcats' projected starting lineup, rotation for 2025-26 season
The Arizona Wildcats are loaded.
The recent additions of top 2025 high school recruits Brayden Burries and Koa Peat give Tommy Lloyd one of the most intriguing lineups in all of college basketball next season.
With a blend of youth and experience, the 2025-26 Wildcats have an incredibly high ceiling. And that's assuming freshman wing Carter Bryant turns pro. If Bryant comes back, watch out. He's expected to announce his decision in the next week.
Here's a look at Arizona's projected nine-man rotation next season.
Arizona's projected starting lineup
With point guard Jaden Bradley expected back for his senior season, Lloyd has experience at the right position. The 6-foot-3 Bradley averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds last season, and is as unselfish as it gets. Bradley is an elite defender who finished seventh in the Big 12 in steals with 1.8 per game.
True freshman shooting guard Brayden Burries gives Lloyd an immediate replacement for Caleb Love — and potentially an upgrade. Burries will be 20 by the time next season starts, so he's not a typical true freshman. And he boasts a college-ready body, coming in 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. For perspective, the 23-year-old Love is 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.
Burries averaged 27.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals the last two seasons for Roosevelt High School in Southern California. He's projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
True freshman forward Koa Peat is young — he turned 18 in January — but he is physically mature. The son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat, Koa is 6-foot-8, 235 pounds and knows how to use his body. His length and physicality make him a perfect fit for the Big 12's style of play. How tough is Peat? He broke his shooting hand in the playoffs — and kept playing. With a broken right hand, Peat led Perry High School to its fourth consecutive Arizona state championship, scoring 20 points in the championship game.
Forward Tobe Awaka is expected back for his senior season — and he's the perfect complement to Peat. A 6-foot-8, 250-pound rebounding machine, Awaka is coming off a breakout season. A Tennessee transfer, Awaka started 36 games and averaged 8.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in just 19.5 minutes per game. One of the best offensive rebounders in the country, Awaka had nine double-doubles and 19 games with at least eight rebounds.
After missing most of the 2024-25 season with a foot injury, center Motiejus Krivas is expected to be back in Tucson for his junior season. Before going down with the injury, Lloyd was running his offense through the 7-foot-2 Lithuanian. A gifted passer, Krivas will command attention on the low block and open the offense even more for Arizona next season.
Arizona's projected rotation players
Shooting guard Anthony Dell'Orso, who officially announced he's returning for his senior season on Monday, will likely come off the bench next season. One of the best 3-pointer shooters in the country, the 6-foot-6 Australian started 28 games for Arizona in 2024-25.
True freshman Dwayne Aristode, a five-star wing, did not play his senior year of high school because of an injury, but is expected to be fully healthy by next season. Originally from the Netherlands, Aristode is an athletic and physical 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward. Depending on how the rest of the offseason goes, he could easily start for Arizona next season.
After losing backup point guard Conrad Martinez to the transfer portal, Lloyd landed Harvard point guard Evan Nelson. A 6-foot-2 junior with one year of eligibility remaining, Nelson will fill the backup point guard role behind Jaden Bradley next season. Nelson averaged 9.1 points and 2.9 assists for Harvard in 2024-25. He shot 40.4% from the 3-point line.
True freshman Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, should compete for minutes off the bench next season. A three-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard is two inches taller than his older brother, Bronny. And most scouts believe he has more upside.