Arizona Wildcats transfer portal updates, rumors: Who's leaving, who's coming?
The offseason just started for the Arizona Wildcats, and it has already been hectic.
After losing to Duke 100-93 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, the Wildcats lost KJ Lewis to the transfer portal on Sunday — then lost Emmanuel Stephen and Henri Veesaar on Monday.
With so much movement — and unending rumors — we'll keep this page updated throughout the offseason with the latest departures, additions and rumblings surrounding the Arizona men's basketball team.
Arizona's transfer portal losses
Henri Veesaar: A 7-foot redshirt sophomore, Veesaar entered the transfer portal on March 31. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Veesaar has an exceptionally high ceiling and should command a lot of money in the portal. He's a big loss for the Wildcats, but Tommy Lloyd is loaded with frontcourt talent.
KJ Lewis: A 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, Lewis entered the transfer portal on March 30. He averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.9 minutes per game for Arizona this season. He struggled with a right wrist injury most of the season and shot just 18.8% from the 3-point line. Lewis started the first six games of the season, then came off the bench the rest of the year. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Emmanuel Stephen: A 7-foot freshman center from Nigeria, Stephen entered the transfer portal on March 31. Lloyd reportedly wanted Stephen to redshirt, but he ended up playing in eight games this season. Stephen averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 2.9 minutes per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Arizona's transfer portal additions
Arizona hasn't officially added anyone through the transfer portal yet, but there have been some rumblings. Here are the latest rumors:
Tyrone Riley IV, San Francisco: The one player who has been linked to Arizona so far is Riley, who just finished his freshman season at USF. A 6-foot-6 guard, Riley would be an ideal replacement for KJ Lewis. He averaged 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes per game for the Dons. He shot 32.2% from the 3-point line, 50.2% from the field and 73.5% from the free throw line. Riley was a three-star recruit out of St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Southern California.
Incoming freshmen (class of 2025)
Lloyd has a big-time freshmen class coming in next season, headlined by Koa Peat.
Koa Peat: A five-star recruit, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward committed to Arizona over Baylor, Arizona State, Houston and Arkansas. Peat is almost certainly a one-and-done college player. Rated the nation's No. 8 overall prospect by 247 Sports, Peat is already projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Despite playing with a broken bone in his shooting hand, Peat averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4.9 assists for Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona.
"I chose Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff because I know I will be pushed," Peat said on ESPN's Pat McAfee show. "It's a winning program, and all I want to do is win."
"Their culture is like family; they are all there for each other. The fans and atmosphere are incredible. I feel blessed to stay home to continue my basketball journey and legacy in Arizona."
Dwayne Aristode: A five-star wing out of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, Aristode committed to Arizona over Duke, USC, Michigan State and Wake Forest. At 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Aristode is likely another one-and-done college player. Aristode, who is originally from the Netherlands, did not play his senior year of high school because of an injury.
Bryce James: The youngest son of NBA star LeBron James, Bryce committed to Arizona on New Year's Day. A three-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard is two inches taller than his older brother, Bronny. And most scouts believe he has more upside.
"He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups," wrote 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein. "His left hand is advanced for his age and he also has a good early understanding of the game. Physically, he has a solid build for an underclassman, but is still just growing into his body a bit and so far from a finished product."
Arizona's returning players
Five rotation players are expected to return next season, with freshman Carter Bryant as a question mark. Bryant is a projected top-20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and might elect to turn pro. Here are the five rotation players expected to return to Arizona in 2025-26:
Jaden Bradley: A 6-foot-3 junior point guard, Bradley has one year of eligibility remaining. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 34.1 minutes per game this season.
Tobe Awaka: A 6-foot-8 junior forward, Awaka has one year of eligibility remaining. Awaka, who transferred to Arizona from Tennessee last offseason, averaged 8.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.
Anthony Dell'Orso: A 6-foot-6 junior shooting guard, Dell'Orso has one year of eligibility remaining. Dell'Orso, wo transferred to Arizona from Campbell last offseason, averaged 7.2 points, 1.4 assits and shot 41.3% from the 3-point line in 18.2 minutes per game.
Motiejus Krivas: A 7-foot-2 sophomore center, Krivas has at least two years of eligibility remaining. It's possible he could get a medical redshirt for this season after suffering a season-ending foot injury just eight games into the season.
Conrad Martinez: A 6-foot sophomore point guard, Martinez has two years of eligibility remaining. He played sparingly this season, but Lloyd loves him.