How to watch Arizona vs. Auburn basketball: TV channel, live stream and game time

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats head out on the road for the first time in the 2026-27 season, taking on the Auburn Tigers Friday evening.

This is game two in a home-and-home series between the two programs, after Arizona handed Auburn a 97-68 beatdown last season in Tucson.

Now the Tigers are out for a little revenge, while Arizona is looking for its first win against a power conference opponent - and to prove the UCLA loss on night one won't define their season.

Still no RJ Godfrey

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) shoots the ball during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has been without Clemson transfer forward RJ Godfrey amidst his ongoing eligibility battle with the NCAA, and that will still be the case on Friday against the Tigers.

Godfrey initially sued the NCAA for eligibility in the state of Georgia as the head plaintiff in the Godfrey vs. NCAA case. A TRO was granted initially, but the Georgia Court of Appeals then granted the NCAA a stay request, so Godfrey was rendered ineligible once again.

Godfrey and 15 other plaintiffs eventually withdrew from the case when oral arguments were scheduled on Jan. 12, attempting instead to get involved in a case in Texas - although they were denied a TRO there as well.

Now Godfrey has filed a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents, asserting they - by the law of the NCAA - can certify him as eligible and allow him to play. The court has delayed his hearing until Nov. 17, however, so the 6'8 forward will not suit up against Auburn - and that's a rough game not to have him.

Auburn's big, versatile frontcourt

Nov 4, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Owen Freeman (8) attempts a three-point shot over Southeastern Louisiana Lions guard Jackson Furman (1) during the second half at Neville Arena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have a versatile quartet of players in the frontcourt - and that size and physicality will present a challenge for Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov.

Narcisse Ngoy is a 7'0, 280 pound center from France who is one of few players in the country capable of pushing Krivas around down low, while Thomas Dowd, Bukky Oboye, and Owen Freeman are all plus rebounders as well. Dowd and Freeman are both gifted scorers around the rim with a little spacing as well, while Oboye is a prolific shot blocker who already has eight blocks in two games.

No Godfrey means some combo of Maksim Brnovic, Evan Otten, or Ugnius Jarusevicius will likely need to give the Wildcats real minutes on Friday, and how those minutes go could very well be the difference in a good or bad outcome for Arizona.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Auburn Friday night on the road:

How to watch Arizona vs. Auburn basketball: TV channel, live stream and tipoff time

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Game time: 7:00 PM MST

Where: Neville Arena (Auburn, AL)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to watch: ESPN2