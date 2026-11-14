LSU vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturdays may still belong to college football, but we also have plenty of college basketball games to watch and bet on, including a fascinating showdown between the 3-0 LSU Tigers and the 2-0 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga enters the game as the No. 14-ranked team in the country. LSU is currently unranked, but if the Tigers can pull off the upset, you can be assured that they'll make an appearance in the next AP Poll.

Let's dive into the odds for this SEC vs. Pac-12 showdown.

LSU vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU +6.5 (-110)

Gonzaga -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

LSU +220

Gonzaga -275

Total

161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

LSU vs. Gonzaga How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Spokane Numerica Veterans Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

LSU record: 3-0

Gonzaga record: 3-0

LSU vs. Gonzaga Key Player to Watch

Davis Fogle, G - Gonzaga Bulldogs

Davis Fogle averaged just 16.8 minutes per game in his freshman season with the Bulldogs, but he's now expected to take over a main role with Gonzaga in his sophomore year. He's averaging 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals through his first two games.

LSU vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Best Bet

I'm relatively low on the Gonzaga Bulldogs this season compared to the betting market. There was some significant turnover on their team a year ago, and while they've already beaten Purdue, I'm not sure about their ability to win by margin against an LSU team that's going to be extremely strong defensively this season.

The Tigers are second in the country in defensive efficiency ahead of this game, and while they have yet to face a top team like Gonzaga, they've completely dominated a few competent mid-major teams, including keeping teams like Louisiana Tech and Texas Southern to fewer than 51 points.

I'll take the points with the Tigers as road underdogs in this one.

Pick: LSU +6.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $350 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.