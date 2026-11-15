College Football Week 12 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (LSU Over Tennessee? Georgia Headlines Road Favorites)

Only two weeks remain in the 2026 college football regular season, and there are multiple playoff spots up for grabs after some of the upsets in Week 11.

The No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats, No. 14 Houston Cougars, No. 21 LSU Tigers, No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 18 USC Trojans all lost, giving an even clearer picture of the top-12 teams in the country.

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns pulled off the win of the week, coming back from a major deficit against LSU – on the road – to win in the final seconds 22-21. That win likely sealed a playoff spot for Texas, barring a collapse in the final two weeks of the campaign.

Elsewhere in college football, the No. 2 Utah Utes remain undefeated with a one-point win over Arizona while fringe playoff teams like BYU, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Indiana, Tennessee and Miami all picked up wins that should keep them in the top-15 when the selection committee releases a new ranking on Tuesday.

The new AP Poll is also set to come out on Sunday, but at this point in the season, we’re using the selection committee’s rankings to determine the games that will feature top-25 games.

In Week 12, there aren’t a ton of head-to-head matchups between ranked teams, but the Tennessee Volunteers have a must-win matchup at home against LSU as they look to lock up a spot in the CFB Playoff.

LSU is actually favored in that game despite back-to-back losses to Alabama and Texas. A few more top-25 SEC matchups could have an impact on the CFB Playoff, as Georgia takes on South Carolina and Kentucky has a small chance to keep its playoff hopes alive against Missouri.

Each week, the SI Betting team shares the opening odds for every top-25 college football game to show how the betting market views each of these teams. If you're looking to bet on college football this week, the opening odds are extremely helpful to track line movement, and potentially allow bettors to get a better number than expected early in the week.

With College Football Playoff spots at stake, who is favored in each top-25 game in Week 12?

Here’s a look at the odds for each of these games as the college football regular season winds down.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 16 Oregon vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oregon -13.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 2 Utah vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Utah -6.5 (-115)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Miami Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Miami -19.5 (-115)

Total: 61.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 10 BYU vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: BYU -7 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas -1.5 (-105)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Wake Forest -21 (-110)

Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 14 Houston vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Houston -7 (-112)

Total: 71.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

No. 23 Arizona vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Arizona -10.5 (-115)

Total: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Wofford vs. No. 19 Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: N/A

Total: N/A

No. 20 Ohio State vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ohio State -4.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Chattanooga vs. No. 3 Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: N/A

Total: N/A

No. 15 Iowa vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Iowa -6.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 4 UCLA vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: UCLA -7 (-112)

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas -21 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 21 LSU vs. No. 8 Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: LSU -1.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

No. 9 Indiana vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Indiana -7.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Maryland vs. No. 18 USC Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: USC -16.5 (-110)

Total: 56.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 17 South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Georgia -10.5 (-105)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

SMU vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Notre Dame -17.5 (-110)

Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 22 Missouri Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Missouri -5.5 (-105)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

San Diego State vs. No. 24 Boise State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: N/A

Total: N/A

No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oklahoma State -4.5 (+100)

Total: 64.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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