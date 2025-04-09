Brayden Burries' college decision: Top recruit picks Arizona
The Arizona men's basketball team is officially loaded with incoming high school talent.
Brayden Burries, the No. 11 player in the class of 2025 according to 247 Sports, committed to Arizona on Wednesday morning. He made the announcement live on ESPN's SportsCenter. Burries picked the Wildcats over Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee and USC.
An explosive 6-foot-4 guard, Burries averaged 27.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals the last two seasons for Roosevelt High School in Southern California.
Burries' commitment gives Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Lloyd already has commitments from 5-star forward Koa Peat, 5-star wing Dwayne Aristode and 3-star guard Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James.
Burries will step in for Caleb Love at the shooting guard position next season. With Jaden Bradley expected back as the point guard, Arizona should have one of the best backcourts in the Big 12.
Here's a look at the other players expected to return next season for Arizona:
Jaden Bradley: A 6-foot-3 junior point guard, Bradley has one year of eligibility remaining. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 34.1 minutes per game this season.
Tobe Awaka: A 6-foot-8 junior forward, Awaka has one year of eligibility remaining. Awaka, who transferred to Arizona from Tennessee last offseason, averaged 8.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.
Anthony Dell'Orso: A 6-foot-6 junior shooting guard, Dell'Orso has one year of eligibility remaining. Dell'Orso, wo transferred to Arizona from Campbell last offseason, averaged 7.2 points, 1.4 assits and shot 41.3% from the 3-point line in 18.2 minutes per game.
Motiejus Krivas: A 7-foot-2 sophomore center, Krivas has at least two years of eligibility remaining. It's possible he could get a medical redshirt for this season after suffering a season-ending foot injury just eight games into the season.
Freshman Carter Bryant is still a question mark to return next season. Bryant is a projected top-20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and might elect to turn pro.
