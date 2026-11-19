Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats defended their home floor on Wednesday night, leading wire-to-wire in a dominant performance against the No. 3 UConn Huskies.

Once again, Arizona was led by the star quartet of Ivan Kharchenkov (20 points) Caleb Holt (19), Mo Krivas (18) and Derek Dixon (16) who all played 35 or more minutes and supplied 73 of the team's 85 points scored.

The team's fifth starter, for the second game in a row, was point guard JJ Mandaquit, who replaced Bryce James in the starting five and gave the Wildcats two dependable ball-handlers on the floor to open up the game, allowing Dixon and his excellent outside shooting to play more off the ball.

JJ Mandaquit delivers in Arizona's win over UConn

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard JJ Mandaquit (23) shoots a three over UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) during the second half at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mandaquit was a steady presence for Arizona on Wednesday, playing 33 minutes and dropping 11 points with three rebounds and three assists. He shot 3-6 from beyond the arc, knocked down two free throws late, and was the only starter without a turnover on the night.

"He's been rock solid," coach Lloyd said after the game. "A great way to close games is to get a lead and have a point guard who can handle pressure and then they have to foul. The dude can knock down free throws. It's really hard to come back when you have that. The last two games he's kind of shown that he has a knack for that."

Mandaquit is now a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line, and his strong shooting night from deep brings him to 43.8% (7-16) on the year - a huge improvement from the 28.2% (11-39) he shot last season as a freshman at Washington.

Tommy Lloyd challenges Mandaquit to become more aggressive

Lloyd knows his sophomore point guard can deliver as a shooter, and he was encouraging Mandaquit to hunt his own shot in the second half when UConn made defensive adjustments to limit driving lanes and interior scoring.

"We lost our rhythm a little bit and they just kept going under JJ's screen over and over and closing out short on him," Lloyd explained. "And I just looked at him like 'JJ I'm going to stop playing you if you don't look at the rim.' He got the message and he came out and got a couple good looks after that and knocked them down. I thought that was huge."

Arizona was red hot from three in the first half, shooting 7-14 from deep, but really struggled in the final 20 minutes as UConn mounted a comeback. Two of Arizona's three made threes in the second half were from Mandaquit, punishing the Huskies for going under on the screens and sending a message that he, like Dixon, is a reliable threat not only to facilitate out of the pick-and-roll, but to knock down outside shots as well.

His growth as a scorer, combined with his already excellent passing and ball-handling skills makes Mandaquit one of the most complete and vital players on coach Lloyd's roster as they look to make another deep March run.

Arizona is off this weekend as they head to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, which begins for them on Monday, Nov. 23 at 9:30 PM MST against Colorado State. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.