JJ Mandaquit is giving Tommy Lloyd another weapon in Arizona's backcourt
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Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats defended their home floor on Wednesday night, leading wire-to-wire in a dominant performance against the No. 3 UConn Huskies.
Once again, Arizona was led by the star quartet of Ivan Kharchenkov (20 points) Caleb Holt (19), Mo Krivas (18) and Derek Dixon (16) who all played 35 or more minutes and supplied 73 of the team's 85 points scored.
The team's fifth starter, for the second game in a row, was point guard JJ Mandaquit, who replaced Bryce James in the starting five and gave the Wildcats two dependable ball-handlers on the floor to open up the game, allowing Dixon and his excellent outside shooting to play more off the ball.
JJ Mandaquit delivers in Arizona's win over UConn
Mandaquit was a steady presence for Arizona on Wednesday, playing 33 minutes and dropping 11 points with three rebounds and three assists. He shot 3-6 from beyond the arc, knocked down two free throws late, and was the only starter without a turnover on the night.
"He's been rock solid," coach Lloyd said after the game. "A great way to close games is to get a lead and have a point guard who can handle pressure and then they have to foul. The dude can knock down free throws. It's really hard to come back when you have that. The last two games he's kind of shown that he has a knack for that."
Mandaquit is now a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line, and his strong shooting night from deep brings him to 43.8% (7-16) on the year - a huge improvement from the 28.2% (11-39) he shot last season as a freshman at Washington.
Tommy Lloyd challenges Mandaquit to become more aggressive
Lloyd knows his sophomore point guard can deliver as a shooter, and he was encouraging Mandaquit to hunt his own shot in the second half when UConn made defensive adjustments to limit driving lanes and interior scoring.
"We lost our rhythm a little bit and they just kept going under JJ's screen over and over and closing out short on him," Lloyd explained. "And I just looked at him like 'JJ I'm going to stop playing you if you don't look at the rim.' He got the message and he came out and got a couple good looks after that and knocked them down. I thought that was huge."
Arizona was red hot from three in the first half, shooting 7-14 from deep, but really struggled in the final 20 minutes as UConn mounted a comeback. Two of Arizona's three made threes in the second half were from Mandaquit, punishing the Huskies for going under on the screens and sending a message that he, like Dixon, is a reliable threat not only to facilitate out of the pick-and-roll, but to knock down outside shots as well.
His growth as a scorer, combined with his already excellent passing and ball-handling skills makes Mandaquit one of the most complete and vital players on coach Lloyd's roster as they look to make another deep March run.
Arizona is off this weekend as they head to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, which begins for them on Monday, Nov. 23 at 9:30 PM MST against Colorado State. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB