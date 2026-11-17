A pair of top-10 teams battle on Tuesday, Nov. 17 in college basketball, as the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini go on the road for a huge matchup against the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils.

Both of these teams lost games against ranked opponents last week, as Illinois fell to Texas Tech and Duke dropped a home game against another top-five team in Michigan State.

Still, both of these teams remain in the top six in the country in KenPom’s latest rankings, as the Blue Devils (No. 2) are the No. 3 team in the land in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency.

Brad Underwood’s Illini picked up a nice bounce-back win over Sam Houston in their last game, scoring over 100 points for the third time in the 2026-27 season. This Illinois squad has the No. 1 adjusted offensive efficiency in the country, and it has the firepower to keep up with a Duke team that returned a good amount of talent from last season’s team while also adding superstar freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Oddsmakers have set the Blue Devils as 7.5-point favorites at home in this matchup, but it’s worth noting that Duke lost outright to Michigan State at home despite allowing 52 or fewer points in its other three games.

Can it slow down a loaded Illinois offense?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Power Four showdown on Tuesday night.

Illinois vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Illinois +7.5 (-112)

Duke -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Illinois: +295

Duke: -375

Total

163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Illinois vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Illinois record: 3-1

Duke record: 3-1

Illinois vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Andrej Stojakovic, Guard, Illinois

Senior guard Andrej Stojakovic is off to a monster start in the 2026-27 season, averaging 22.3 points. 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 61.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3.

Stojakovic has been the driving force for an Illinois team that is No. 1 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom, and he’s built on a solid 2025-26 season where he averaged over 13.0 points per game.

The Fightin Illini need someone to take the lead role on offense with Keaton Wagler now in the NBA, and Stojakovic has clearly taken that mantle early in the 2026-27 campaign. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares against a Duke team that is loaded with talent and athleticism across the roster.

Illinois vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

This season, Illinois has scored 108 or more points in three games, and both of these teams rank in the top three in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency.

While Duke’s defense has shut down Army, Coastal Carolina and SIU Edwardsville, this is a much different opponent. Duke and Michigan State combined for under 163.5 points, but the Illini are 24th in the country in adjusted tempo and are going to try to get out and run in this game.

Illinois has cleared this line in three of four games, allowing 86 points to Sam Houston State after the loss to Texas Tech. So, Duke should be able to score pretty easily in a fast-paced environment.

Texas Tech and Illinois combined for 162 points, so it would be pretty shocking to see the Illini fall well short of this number on Tuesday. I’ll trust these two elite offenses as these top-10 squads figure things out early in the season.

Pick: OVER 163.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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