The Players Era 8 tournament in Las Vegas features several games on Tuesday, including a matchup between the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks.

Bill Self’s Jayhawks picked up a huge win last week over the Kentucky Wildcats, and they’ve won every game this season by 20 or more points heading into Tuesday night’s battle.

UNLV has yet to play a ranked team through three games in the 2026-27 season, but it did get a win over a Power Four school in the Stanford Cardinal its last time out. UNLV is just the No. 91 team in KenPom at this point in the season, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it’s a major underdog against the Jayhawks.

No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes leads a Kansas team that is down veteran guard Melvin Council Jr., who suffered a fracture in his right foot and is sidelined for the next several weeks. Still, Stokes, Tre White and senior transfer Trey Kaufman-Renn have come up big through the first three games of the season.

Kansas is a 16.5-point favorite in this game, but can it cover on a neutral floor?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this battle in the Players Era 8 tournament.

UNLV vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UNLV +16.5 (-110)

Kansas -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UNLV: +1200

Kansas: -2400

Total

155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

UNLV vs. Kansas How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

UNLV record: 3-0

Kansas record: 3-0

UNLV vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch

Tre White, Guard, Kansas

Senior guard Tre White has taken a major step forward in his second season with the Jayhawks, averaging 20.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 65.7 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from 3.

White started all 35 games for Kansas last season and averaged 13.5 points per game, and he’s taken a step forward in his fifth collegiate season. White has played at USC, Louisville and Illinois, but it appears he’s found a home at Kansas with Bill Self.

The talk of the town for the Jayhawks is Stokes, but White is the team’s leading scorer through the first few weeks.

UNLV vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick

It’s never fun to lay this many points with a team at the beginning of the college basketball season since it’s hard to know which squads are truly contenders after playing just a few buy games.

On the bright side, Kansas has already faced – and dominated – a ranked team in Kentucky on a neutral floor. So, I like the Jayhawks on Tuesday night, where they should have a major talent advantage against UNLV.

The Runnin’ Rebels have just one win by double digits (against Northern Arizona) this season, and they haven’t exactly been great on offense, ranking outside the top-100 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.

That could be a problem against a Kansas team that held Kentucky to just 69 points and ranks No. 2 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Jayhawks are also the No. 4 team in KenPom’s latest rankings.

Kansas does lose a little leadership with Council out, but it still has wins by 30, 44 and 20 to open the season. Even on a neutral floor, the Jayhawks should roll on Tuesday night.

Pick: Kansas -16.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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