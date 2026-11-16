Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats went on the road and took down a tough Auburn Tigers team, 80-69, on Friday night to move to 2-1 on the year.

The team's reward is a matchup against No. 4 UConn, which will take place on Wednesday night in Tucson at the McKale Center.

UConn and Arizona are two Final Four teams from last season, with the Huskies off to a strong start after beating Michigan and Ohio State over the last two weeks. They are also out for blood after Arizona beat them last year in Storrs, 71-67, while they were without two starters in Tarris Reed and Braylon Mullins.

This is a huge game for Arizona to prove they are still a top 10 caliber team, but it will take a major effort from the team's frontcourt to get past a tough UConn squad under coach Dan Hurley.

Below are three things Arizona must do to beat a top five team, and stay undefeated at home:

1. Establish Motiejus Krivas in the paint

Nov 13, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) takes a shot over Auburn Tigers center Narcisse Ngoy (94) during the first half at Neville Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UConn is one of the best interior defensive teams in the entire country, giving Arizona's offense another huge test after they struggled against Auburn's frontcourt on Friday - particularly in the first half.

Sophomore center Najai Hines is one of the best rim protectors in the entire country, averaging 1.8 blocks in just 21.5 minutes across UConn's first four games.

As a team, the Huskies are holding opponents to just 43.9% shooting on two pointers, while Arizona is shooting 59% - so something will have to give on Wednesday night.

Getting Krivas involved early and often is the best way for Arizona to ensure they protect home court and pick up a major, season-altering win heading into Thanksgiving week.

2. Win the battle of talented freshmen

Nov 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; UConn Huskies forward Colben Landrew (3) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at TD Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This matchup is not only two Final Four teams and two elite head coaches, but a battle between two of the top freshmen wings in the entire country: Caleb Holt at Arizona and Colben Landrew at UConn.

Landrew is a 6'6 forward who is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds through four games, shooting an outstanding 68.8% on twos with his relentless rim pressure and a developing jumpshot.

Meahile Holt caught fire on Friday against the Tigers, dropping 24 points with nine rebounds and five steals, while shooting 4-6 from three after starting the season 1-11.

Holt is the higher rated recruit out of high school, but Landrew has established himself as a critical piece of this UConn offense already this season. Holt may end up guarding Silas Demary and/or Braylon Mullins in this one, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see these two freshmen going head-to-head at times as well - which will make for great entertainment on Wednesday night at McKale.

3. Turn defensive pressure into transition opportunities

Nov 13, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) goes up for a shot against Auburn Tigers forward Thomas Dowd (5) during the first half at Neville Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UConn does a good job taking care of the basketball, averaging just 11.5 turnovers per game which ranks 113th in the country. Opponents have averaged just 6.3 steals per game against the Huskies - and that includes just four by Michigan and seven by Ohio State.

However, Arizona has been among the best teams in the country at generating turnovers with deflections and steals, using that to get out in transition and score easy points at the rim.

If Holt, Ivan Kharchenkov, Derek Dixon, and the rest of Arizona's pesky on-ball defense can force Silas Demary, Mullins, and Landrew into mistakes, it should lead to fast-break opportunities and a chance to fire up the home crowd and put a little fear into UConn's backcourt during the game.

Wednesday's matchup is set to tip at 7:00 PM MST, and will be broadcast on FS1.