Where Arizona landed in latest AP Top 25 after statement win over Auburn

The Arizona Wildcats snapped the Auburn Tigers’ non-conference home win streak at 71 games, which had been the longest in the nation, to cap a 2-0 week and held steady at No. 12 in Week 3 of the AP Top 25.

Ivan Kharchenkov scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half and the Wildcats constricted Auburn’s offense with suffocating defense down the stretch as they secured the program’s first road win over an SEC team since 2016. Alabama native Caleb Holt, the co-MVP of the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game, led Arizona with 24 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

The Wildcats have won three straight since a season-opening 85-74 loss at the Hall of Fame Series - Las Vegas to UCLA, which climbed two spots to No. 7.

Arizona prepares for top-15 showdown with UConn

Arizona Wildcats basketball. | Photo courtesy of University of Arizona Athletics

Arizona’s win over the Tigers set up a top-10 matchup with UConn, which moved up one spot to No. 3, on Wednesday night at the McKale Center.

Duke remained in the top spot, Michigan State moved up 3 spots to No. 2 after a 79-73 win that dropped Duke three spots to No. 5 and Virginia rounded out the top 5.

Texas climbed on spot to No. 6, Houston remained No. 8, Texas Tech jumped seven places to No. 9 and Illinois dropped to No. 10.

Arizona's remaining schedule features several ranked opponents

The Wildcats have two games remaining against ranked opponents on their nonconference schedule. Arizona plays No. 13 St. John’s on Dec. 5 at Madison Square Garden in the Hall of Fame Series - New York City and faces No. 20 Arkansas in the Hall of Fame Series - Phoenix on Dec. 19 at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

Arizona’s Big 12 Conference slate features six matchups against four ranked teams and as well as games with Iowa State and TCU, which received 30 and 14 votes, respectively. The Wildcats play No. 21 BYU at home Jan. 12 and in Provo, Utah, on Feb. 22; host No. 8 Houston on Feb. 6 and visit Cougars in the regular-season finale on March 6; travel to Texas Tech on Jan. 22; and play No. 11 Kansas at home on Feb. 20.

Full Week 3 AP Top 25 college basketball rankings

1. Florida

2. Michigan State

3. UConn

4. Virginia

5. Duke

6. Texas

7. UCLA

8. Houston

9. Texas Tech

10. Illinois

11. Kansas

12. Arizona

13. St. John's

14. Tennessee

15. Vanderbilt

16. Alabama

17. Miami (FL)

18. Michigan

18. USC

20. Arkansas

21. BYU

22. Gonzaga

23. Louisville

24. Nebraska

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Memphis 172, Texas A&M 31, Iowa State 30, Kentucky 17, TCU 14, Baylor 11, High Point 9, Saint Louis 8, Xavier 6, Santa Clara 3, Notre Dame 3, Minnesota 2, Utah State 2, North Carolina 1