Where to watch, stream Arizona vs. Duke March Madness game: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Arizona Wildcats (24-12) haven't been to the Elite Eight in 10 years. To get back there Tommy Lloyd's team will have to find a way to beat the national championship favorites.
No. 1 Duke (33-3) and No. 4 Arizona square off Thursday night in Newark, New Jersey, in a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament game the experts are predicting to be one-sided. Duke is coming off an impressive 89-66 victory over Baylor and is favored by 9.5 points.
Duke All-American Cooper Flagg is fully recovered from an ankle sprain and was brilliant against Baylor with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. As good as Flagg is, Duke guard Tyrese Proctor has been the best player in the tournament so far. He's averaging 22 points on 15-of-19 from the field and 13-of-16 from the 3-point line.
Arizona and Duke met four months ago in Tucson, with Duke pulling out a 69-55 victory.
"Obviously it was a long time ago, and it was a great opportunity for us that we didn't take advantage of," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said on Tuesday. "We didn't play well, but you know I don't think Duke probably feels like they played well either. Both teams have had a lot of experiences, positive and negative, over the course of the season and I'm sure they've grown a lot and I imagine Thursday night it'll be two very different teams on the court than played early in the season."
Arizona is coming off a thrilling 87-83 victory over Oregon in the second round in Seattle. The Wildcats flew directly from Seattle to New Jersey to prepare for the matchup with Duke. Caleb Love, who scored 29 points against Oregon, leads Arizona in scoring at 16.8 points per game.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's round of 16 NCAA Tournament game vs. Duke on Thursday in New Jersey.
Arizona vs. Duke Live Stream, Online Audio, TV Channel
Who: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 1 Duke in NCAA Tournament round of 16 East Region game
Game Time: Thursday, March 27 at 6:39 p.m. MST/PT
Where: Prudential Center | Newark, New Jersey
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona has a 24% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 75, Duke 72
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on March Madness Live
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 201 (Arizona broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).