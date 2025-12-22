College Basketball AP Top 25: Dukes Falls Out of Top Five After Brutal Loss to Texas Tech
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in sports. Not only did we have a weekend full of great football across both college and the NFL, but the week that was in NCAA hoops gave us plenty to write home about as well.
For starters, we saw Texas Tech come from 17 down to beat undefeated Duke in an all-time classic, Michigan State take care of business against Oakland before seeing coaches Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe hold a pretty cool joint postgame press conference, and Georgetown lose to Xavier 80–77—causing Hoyas coach Ed Cooley to throw a water bottle into the stands.
Elsewhere, Florida’s 7’9” center Oliver Rioux became the tallest player in college basketball history to score a basket, Doug Gottlieb has finally decided to put his radio show on the backburner to focus on coaching Green Bay, and Adam Silver suggested that college areas could soon serve as possible NBA Cup Championship venues—so we ranked them.
And just like that, we’re onto Week 8 in college basketball. Here’s a complete look at the latest AP Top 25 poll:
AP Top 25 Rankings, Week 8
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Arizona Wildcats
None
2.
Michigan Wolverines
None
3.
Iowa State Cyclones
+1
4.
UConn Huskies
+1
5.
Purdue Boilermakers
+1
6.
Duke Blue Devils
-3
7.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
None
8.
Houston Cougars
None
9.
Michigan State Spartans
None
10.
BYU Cougars
None
11.
Vanderbilt Commodores
+2
12.
North Carolina Tar Heels
None
13.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
+2
14.
Alabama Crimson Tide
+2
15.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+4
16.
Louisville Cardinals
-5
17.
Kansas Jayhawks
None
18.
Arkansas Razorbacks
-4
19.
Tennessee Volunteers
+1
20.
Illinois Fighting Illini
-2
21.
Virginia Cavaliers
+2
22.
Florida Gators
+1
23
Georgia Bulldogs
+2
24.
USC Trojans
New to Top 25
25.
Iowa Hawkeyes
New to Top 25
Others recieving votes: Kentucky 78, Seton Hall 49, Auburn 39, St. John's 23, California 19, LSU 17, UCLA 13, Clemson 9, Miami (Ohio) 6, Utah St. 5, Arizona St 5, Indiana 4, Miami 4, Saint Louis 3, Belmont 2, Baylor 1, Oklahoma St. 1, UCF 1, NC State 1