College Basketball AP Top 25: Dukes Falls Out of Top Five After Brutal Loss to Texas Tech

A look at college basketball’s latest rankings heading into Week 8.

Mike Kadlick

Texas Tech took down Duke on Saturday night.
Texas Tech took down Duke on Saturday night. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in sports. Not only did we have a weekend full of great football across both college and the NFL, but the week that was in NCAA hoops gave us plenty to write home about as well.

For starters, we saw Texas Tech come from 17 down to beat undefeated Duke in an all-time classic, Michigan State take care of business against Oakland before seeing coaches Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe hold a pretty cool joint postgame press conference, and Georgetown lose to Xavier 80–77—causing Hoyas coach Ed Cooley to throw a water bottle into the stands.

Elsewhere, Florida’s 7’9” center Oliver Rioux became the tallest player in college basketball history to score a basket, Doug Gottlieb has finally decided to put his radio show on the backburner to focus on coaching Green Bay, and Adam Silver suggested that college areas could soon serve as possible NBA Cup Championship venues—so we ranked them.

And just like that, we’re onto Week 8 in college basketball. Here’s a complete look at the latest AP Top 25 poll:

AP Top 25 Rankings, Week 8

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Arizona Wildcats

None

2.

Michigan Wolverines

None

3.

Iowa State Cyclones

+1

4.

UConn Huskies

+1

5.

Purdue Boilermakers

+1

6.

Duke Blue Devils

-3

7.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

None

8.

Houston Cougars

None

9.

Michigan State Spartans

None

10.

BYU Cougars

None

11.

Vanderbilt Commodores

+2

12.

North Carolina Tar Heels

None

13.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

+2

14.

Alabama Crimson Tide

+2

15.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

+4

16.

Louisville Cardinals

-5

17.

Kansas Jayhawks

None

18.

Arkansas Razorbacks

-4

19.

Tennessee Volunteers

+1

20.

Illinois Fighting Illini

-2

21.

Virginia Cavaliers

+2

22.

Florida Gators

+1

23

Georgia Bulldogs

+2

24.

USC Trojans

New to Top 25

25.

Iowa Hawkeyes

New to Top 25

Others recieving votes: Kentucky 78, Seton Hall 49, Auburn 39, St. John's 23, California 19, LSU 17, UCLA 13, Clemson 9, Miami (Ohio) 6, Utah St. 5, Arizona St 5, Indiana 4, Miami 4, Saint Louis 3, Belmont 2, Baylor 1, Oklahoma St. 1, UCF 1, NC State 1

