Bethune-Cookman Playmakers Wildcats Must Be Prepared For

1. Jakobi Heady — Senior Guard & Leading Scorer

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jakobi Heady (0) shots a fadeaway as the Auburn Tigers take on Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 38-37 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The clear offensive leader for the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats this season is Jakobi Heady, who averages about 16.3 points per game and sees heavy minutes every night. According to team stats, Heady is scoring around 16.3 points per game while also contributing roughly five rebounds per contest, which is very strong production for a guard on this roster.

Heady is the Wildcats’ go-to scoring option and also creates opportunities from behind the arc and off the dribble. In several games this season, including outings against high-level competition, he’s been the most consistent offensive threat; for example, he led the team with 15 points and eight rebounds in a recent game versus Indiana.

What makes Heady particularly dangerous is not just his scoring volume but his ability to force defensive adjustments. He averages about 1.4 steals per game, meaning he’s also a disruptive presence defensively when Arizona looks to build transitions.

His combination of scoring and rebounding from the guard spot is something the Wildcats will need to respect, especially if he gets hot early and draws attention from Arizona’s defense.

2. Arterio Morris — Guard with Playmaking & Defensive Impact

Nov 29, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Jasai Miles (0) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Arterio Morris (1) go for a loose ball during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Another key contributor for Bethune-Cookman is Arterio Morris, who provides balance as both a scorer and facilitator. Morris averages around 12.3 points per game while adding approximately 4.5 rebounds and a team-leading 3.5 assists per game.

Morris’s role is multifaceted: he runs the offense, creates shots for teammates, and impacts the game with his tenacity. He leads the Wildcats in assists, which means he’s critical in generating opportunities for his teammates, a trait that could keep Bethune-Cookman competitive if they find defensive success.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out towards his bench during the first half of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Additionally, he also contributes defensively with about 2.1 steals per game, making him a two-way threat.

Against a team like Arizona that thrives on pressure and fast transitions, Morris’s ball handling and playmaking will be a key matchup. If Arizona over-commits to stopping Heady, Morris could exploit those openings and generate open shots or pace control.

3. Daniel Rouzan — Forward with Scoring & Size

Auburn Tigers guard Kevin Overton (1) is blocked by Bethune-Cookman Wildcats forward Daniel Rouzan (23) as the Auburn Tigers take on Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 95-90. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The third player to watch is forward Daniel Rouzan, who rounds out the Wildcats’ top three contributors. Rouzan averages roughly 11.5 points per game and about 4.4 rebounds per game providing Bethune-Cookman with scoring from the frontcourt.

Rouzan brings size and versatility as a forward, capable of scoring inside and stepping out when needed. His efficiency around the basket can challenge Arizona’s interior defense if he’s given space.

While Bethune-Cookman’s overall rebounding margins aren’t as strong as Arizona’s, Rouzan’s ability to fight for boards both offensive and defensive could help extend possessions or limit second-chance points.

