Why this could be a massive recruiting weekend for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona

Tommy Lloyd has already more than proven himself as one of the best recruiters in the country - but this weekend he has a chance to transform the future of Arizona basketball.

Lloyd has been on fire the last few years on the recruiting trail, landing highly ranked recruits in 2024 (Carter Bryant), 2025 (Koa Peat and Brayden Burries) and 2026 (Caleb Holt and Cameron Holmes). Bryant, Peat, and Burries were all one-and-done, while most expect Holt to be a lottery pick in 2027.

Coach Lloyd isn't done yet, however, as the Wildcats are set to host a trio of outstanding players from the 2027 recruiting class - Adan Diggs, Darius Wabbington, and Kamsi Awaka - to take in the team's annual Red-Blue Showcase on Saturday, Sep. 26 at the McKale Center.

Each of these players individually would make a major impact on Arizona basketball, and landing all three of them would give the Wildcats the best recruiting class in the country - and put them as the preseason national championship favorites for 2027-28.

Adan Diggs is a transformational player

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) celebrates his dunk against the Sunnyslope Vikings during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big fish is Adan Diggs, a 6'4 combo guard from nearby Millennium High School, where he was teammates with current Wildcat Cameron Holmes.

Diggs is a consensus 5-star prospect ranked No. 6 in the class at both 247Sports and Rivals, who averaged 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals this summer with Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit.

With a 6'7 wingspan and dripping with athleticism and upside, Diggs is one of the most sought-after high schoolers in the entire country thanks to his two-way versatility and room for growth.

Diggs is set to visit Arkansas and Kentucky after his trip to Arizona, but Lloyd and the Wildcats will do whatever they can to secure a commitment before those visits take place, keeping him in-state and securing a 5-star guard for a third year in a row.

Darius Wabbington: next great scoring big?

Sunnyslope Vikings forward Darius Wabbington (21) reacts towards the referee during their game against the Millennium Tigers at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona has had a lot of its success recruiting in-state, and that could work in its favor with 6'11 center Darius Wabbington. Wabbington is No. 12 in the 247Sports class rankings and has been heavily recruited, with recent visits to Indiana and Illinois and two more scheduled at North Carolina and Texas.

The Sunnyslope High School product is "the most skilled big man in the national class", per 247 Scouting Director Adam Finkelstein, and has developed an outside shot to go with his soft hands, touch around the rim, and deft passing skills.

Arizona relies heavily on versatile bigs, and Wabbington would be a great fit as an offensive hub in Lloyd's system once Krivas is out the door.

The fit next to Diggs is very apparent, and if Lloyd can land the pair, they could be among the best 1-2 punches in college basketball in the 2027-28 season.

Awaka family legacy

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) passes the ball against the Michigan Wolverines | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's third visitor this weekend, Kamsi Awaka, may 'only' be a 4-star prospect, but he's a fantastic fit in Lloyd's system - and there's clear proof of that after his older brother, Tobe Awaka, starred in Tucson the past two seasons.

Tobe averaged 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in just 20.8 minutes per game last year as the team's primary backup big man, and his brother Kamsi is a similar player: a 6'10 center with a 7'4 wingspan who has an extremely high motor, great upper body strength, physicality, and timing as a shot blocker.

Arizona will have competition for the 4-star big man - who ranks No. 31 in the class at Rivals - with UConn and Florida already hosting Awaka on official visits while Michigan and Michigan State are set to have him on campus this week.

Diggs, Wabbington, and Awaka are all dynamic, immediately impactful college players who would help coach Lloyd's team in 2027-28.

Landing all three would give the Wildcats a foundation that, next to a few quality veterans, is the makings of a national championship roster - making this weekend a crucial one for the future of this program.