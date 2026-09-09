Arizona to host 5-star Adan Diggs alongside two top-20 recruits

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats have struck gold on the recruiting trail the last couple of years, and they are on the cusp of doing so once again in the class of 2027.

Adan Diggs, a 5-star guard from Millennium High School in Goodyear, AZ, is set to take his first official visit to Tucson the weekend of Sep. 25-27, per Sam Kayser of League Ready.

Diggs will join two other 5-star recruits, center Darius Wabbington and guard NaVorro Bowman Jr, on campus for the team's annual Red-Blue showcase, in what will be a pivotal weekend for the future of Arizona hoops.

VISIT NEWS: 2027 5⭐️ Adan Diggs (@Adan8D) has scheduled an official visit to Arizona on September 25th-27th, sources told @LeagueRDY.



Fellow five-star prospects Darius Wabbington and NaVorro Bowman Jr. are also expected to be on campus that weekend. pic.twitter.com/NJ9tXsnrEg — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) September 9, 2026

Adan Diggs is one of the nation's top 2027 recruits

A 6'4 combo guard from Arizona, Diggs is a consensus top-ten prospect in the 2027 class, coming in No. 6 at both 247Sports and Rivals and one spot lower at No. 7 on ESPN.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) looks to shoot over O'Connor Eagles guard Melvin Stubbs (4) at Millennium in Goodyear, on Dec. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diggs showcased a little bit of everything this summer playing for Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Boasting a 6'7 wingspan, Diggs works very hard defensively and on the glass, giving him added versatility as a two-way player at the next level. He's still working on his consistency as an outside shooter and can stand to improve his finishing at the rim, but the upside remains extremely tantalizing.

Diggs holds offers from basically all the blue bloods - Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, and UCLA - but Arizona has been considered a likely destination for a while now, and getting him on campus with two other elite recruits could be a huge weekend for Lloyd and the Wildcats.

Three elite 2027 recruits will be in Tucson

Sunnsylope forward Darius Wabbington (21) drives on St Mary’s forward Cam Williams (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diggs will be on campus alongside Wabbington and Bowman, three top-20 recruits in the 2027 class who could all end up teammates in Tucson in 2027-28.

Bowman is a 6'3 point guard from Notre Dame High School in California. He ranks No. 12 in the 2027 class at Rivals and No. 11 at 247Sports, and recently wrapped up an official visit at UConn - with plans to visit Illinois (Sep. 10) and Texas (Sep. 19) before his trip to Arizona.

Wabbington, like Diggs, is a local Arizona native who has been on coach Lloyd's radar for quite some time now. The 6'11 big man from Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix is No. 17 at Rivals but No. 12 at 247Sports, with visits also scheduled at both Illinois and Texas, as well as North Carolina and a recent one at Indiana.

Assuming all three make it to Tucson, Lloyd and the staff and the players must roll out the red carpet and put on quite a show during the showcase. Landing even two of these three would put Arizona among the top five teams in the country, and all three could make them favorites to win the national championship in 2028.