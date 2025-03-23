Will Caleb Love rise to the occasion vs. Oregon in NCAA Tournament?
Caleb Love is a lightning rod.
When he's cooking, fans love him.
When he's struggling to make 3-pointers, fans roast him.
It has been this way for the bulk of Love's five-year college career. Since bursting on the scene as a sophomore at North Carolina — when he led the Tar Heels to the 2022 national championship game — Love has faced more criticism than he deserves.
And since transferring to Arizona in 2023, he knows head coach Tommy Lloyd has his back through thick and thin.
"He's meant a lot to me," Love said on Saturday, ahead of Arizona's round of 32 NCAA Tournament showdown with Oregon. "He kind of gave me a second chance at this college thing, and he accepted me for who I was and didn't have any preconceived notions about me."
"Our relationship has grown over the past two years, and I respect him as a coach. I respect him as an individual. He cares about you, not just on the court, but off the court, and I appreciate him for sticking with me throughout the ups and downs. And like I said, our relationship has grown, and I'm just looking forward to continuing this thing."
In an interview with Jim Rome earlier this week, Lloyd called Love his "ride or die." He has repeatedly talked about Love's leadership and basketball IQ this season, citing his steady presence as a big reason for Arizona's success.
And to beat Oregon on Sunday night, the Wildcats need Love to rise to the occasion.
'I was inclined not to like Caleb Love this season'
Love, who leads Arizona in scoring at 16.4 points per game, has had some huge games this season. In Arizona's Big 12 Tournament semifinal win over Texas Tech — one of the best teams in the country — Love was the difference. He had 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting (5-of-8 from downtown) in Arizona's 86-80 win.
He's also struggled at times, specifically with turnovers and 3-point shooting. In Arizona's road loss to Iowa State on March 1, Love went 2-of-15 from the field and turned the ball over four times.
To beat Oregon, Love will need to be at his best. And that doesn't necessarily mean a big game from downtown. When Love is playing well, he's getting downhill, hitting runners in the paint and finding Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar for easy buckets.
In fact, it's Love's all-around game that has impressed NBA scouts and college basketball analysts. He's a big guard — 6-foot-4, 205 pounds — with great vision and elite athleticism. And however long Arizona's run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament lasts, the NBA is waiting for Love.
ESPN college basketball analyst and former coach Fran Fraschilla believes Love's game is "absolutely suited" for the NBA. After covering Love this season, Fraschilla is a big fan of Arizona's fifth-year senior leader.
"I was inclined not to like Caleb Love this season based on what I heard," Fraschilla wrote on X. "But I kept an open mind. I asked everybody inside the Wildcats’ program about him & they raved about his character. I watched him play six or seven times in person. Because of his age, he may not be a first round pick. But there are not 60 better NBA prospects."
"Can his shot selection and accuracy get better? Yes. But he is an incredible athlete with size speed and strength and never gets tired (except on defense, occasionally.) and he has a surprisingly high passing IQ for a scorer. He made 89% of his FT’s this year. Will he be in the initially? Probably. But can he play in the NBA? His game is absolutely suited for it. Please don’t @ me. I’ve coached 18 NBA players and mentored many countless others."