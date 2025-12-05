The Good, Bad and Ugly of Arizona's Loss to Southern

In the first loss of the season for the Wildcats' women's team, a tough night was highlighted by a few solid performances for the team in their efforts. While the team saw trouble on both ends of the floor, there were some bright spots for a young, growing team.

Even after a rough first half, Arizona mounted a comeback effort in the second half. The Wildcats scored 22 points in the third quarter, which was enough to take the lead. This suggested the team still fought that even when things go wrong early, they’re capable of pushing to get back into the game.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Solid individual performances from some players

Despite the loss, according to ESPN, Mickayla Perdue led the scoring for Arizona with 17 points. Also, freshman Nora Francois secured 11 rebounds, signaling a high point in the game. These individual performances show that there is talent and potential on the roster, which matters for growth over the course of the season.

Since this was the Wildcats’ first loss under new head coach Becky Burke, the defeat offers valuable lessons early. As coach Burke noted, the team’s lack of “competitive edge and execution” was a weakness, but recognizing that now gives them time to address it before tougher games ahead, as Big 12 games loom.

Buffalo Bulls head coach Becky Burke works the sideline during the first half of the Mid-American Conference Tournament women's championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

What hurt them the most?

The loss underscores that even a talented team with high expectations can suffer if the basics aren’t locked in. Turnovers, defensive intensity, and physicality all play a crucial role.

The Jaguars forced a season-high 24 turnovers and turned those into 25 points — a clear demonstration of how momentum and fundamentals can swing a game. For a young or newly coached team, that kind of wake-up call, though painful, can be healthy in the long run if addressed properly.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes with her team during a break in the action as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Noelani Cornfield had an unusual nine turnovers. That kind of ball-control breakdown makes it very hard to build sustained momentum, especially when playing a team hungry for an upset.

The opposing team apparently brought more physicality and energy, which was something that Arizona couldn’t match consistently. As expressed by Coach Burke, the Wildcats looked “weak.” That translated into Southern controlling the pace, pressing defensively, and making Arizona uncomfortable, especially in the first half, which was one the Wilcats could not overcome.

The Wildcats women's squad hits the court again next on Dec 7 against the University of New Mexico

Follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.