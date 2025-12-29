Breaking Down Arizona Football’s Bowl Opponent: SMU

The Southern Methodist University (SMU) Mustangs enter the 2026 Holiday Bowl with an 8-4 record and a high-powered offensive identity that has defined much of their 2025 season. After joining the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), SMU continued to build on its historic 2024 campaign, which included a College Football Playoff berth and finished with solid numbers on both sides of the ball.

Season Overview

SMU’s 2025 campaign was highlighted by eight wins with four conference victories, including notable wins over Louisville (38-6) and Clemson (35-24). They entered the bowl season riding momentum, even though their season finale saw a close 38-35 loss to California. SMU looks to cap off another strong season with an important bowl win.

Offensively, SMU has been one of the more productive units nationally:

Points per game: 32.9 (Top 30 in FBS)

Total offense: 419.0 yards per game

Passing offense: 283.5 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Rushing offense: 135.5 yards per game

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA: Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) passes to running back Chris Johnson Jr. during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Kevin Jennings is the engine of the Mustangs’ attack. He’s thrown for 3,363 yards and 26 touchdowns, completing around 66.1% of his passes while battling through an ankle injury during the season, but confirming his availability for the bowl.

Top offensive playmakers:

Jordan Hudson – 749 receiving yards, 6 TDs

T.J. Harden – 747 rushing yards, 7 TDs

Supporting cast with six receivers over 250 yards

Defense & Team Identity

SMU’s defense has been a contrast to their offense which is strong against the run but vulnerable in pass coverage:

Scoring defense: 20.7 points allowed per game

Rush defense: 105.9 yards/game (Top 20 nationally)

Pass defense: 284.7 yards/game (toward the bottom nationally)

Total defense: 390.6 yards per game

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA: SMU Mustangs safety Tyren Polley (10) and safety Jaylen Moses (26) and safety Sael Reyes (22) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the game between the Mustangs and the Cardinals at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

The Mustangs also excel in creating turnovers and have a strong turnover margin (+11), one of the best in the nation, which has helped them stay competitive in tight games.

However, their time of possession has lagged (averaging 26:53), which could be a factor against a methodical Arizona defense.

Final Thoughts

Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA: Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown raises the Holiday Bowl trophy after defeating the Washington State Cougars after the game at Snapdragon Stadium.

This Holiday Bowl is SMU’s first since a memorable comeback attempt in the 1980 Holiday Bowl. It caps off their fourth straight bowl appearance, a sign of the program’s sustained rise under Rhett Lashlee and the staff.

Against Arizona, SMU will face a ground-balanced and defensively stout opponent. Arizona allows fewer total yards and boasts a top-5 pass defense, setting up an intriguing offense vs. defense clash. Arizona is also a slight favorite in many books.

