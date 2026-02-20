Elite 2028 Quarterback Schedules Spring Visit with Arizona

Over the past few months, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail as they continue to compete for several of the nation’s top prospects.

While the Wildcats are primarily focused on the 2027 class, they are also making significant progress with some of their top 2028 targets, including a three-star quarterback from California who recently scheduled a spring visit to Arizona in March.

Wildcats to Host 3-Star 2028 Quarterback on Spring Visit

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona has been targeting Jamar Howard Jr., a three-star quarterback from Clovis West High School in Clovis, California. The Wildcats first offered him in June 2024 and have been actively pursuing him since.

While it’s still early in Howard’s recruitment, several programs are already standing out to the young quarterback, and he’s expected to take multiple spring visits over the coming months.

Earlier this week, Howard announced his spring visit schedule on X, sharing that he will travel to Tucson to visit the Wildcats on March 6, followed by trips to Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue, Cincinnati, Ohio State, BYU, Utah, and UCLA.

2026 spring visits!! I will also be at Oregon March 12th. pic.twitter.com/l4VWzzeT2G — Jamar “JJ” Howard Jr. (@JamarHoward2028) February 19, 2026

Howard has quickly established himself as one of the top signal-callers in the country and is coming off an impressive sophomore season at Clovis West, where, according to his X, he threw for 2,800 yards and 37 touchdowns.

He would be a welcome addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 149 overall player nationally, the No. 13 quarterback, and the No. 12 prospect in California.

While he’s currently listed as a three-star recruit across most prominent recruiting sites, he’ll likely earn a four-star rating as the rest of the 2028 class continues to be evaluated.

As of now, there’s no timeline for Howard’s recruitment, and it’s unlikely he will make a decision anytime soon. Still, getting him on campus for a visit this spring should help Brennan and his staff strengthen their relationship with the Clovis West star and improve their standing with him.

Although no program has emerged as a frontrunner for Howard, his recruitment will begin to take shape after his spring visits, making his upcoming trip to Tucson even more important for the Wildcats.

If Arizona can impress Howard during his spring visit and continue to make progress with him in the coming months, the Wildcats should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class.

