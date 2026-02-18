Arizona Trending For Elite 2027 Wide Receiver

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have established themselves as firm contenders for several of the nation’s top prospects.

One of the Wildcats’ top 2027 targets is a four-star wide receiver from California and a top 300 overall prospect in the class. Although several programs are pursuing him, one recruiting analyst recently named Arizona the frontrunner in his recruitment.

Arizona Emerging as Favorite For 4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

For the past several months, Arizona has been targeting Ty Johnson, a four-star wide receiver from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California. The Wildcats first offered him in May 2025 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Johnson is one of the top wideouts in the country and would be an excellent addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 277 overall player nationally, the No. 34 wide receiver, and the No. 23 prospect in the state of California.

While several programs are pursuing Johnson, Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington are the five schools that stand out to him the most. He added that the Wildcats currently hold the edge in his recruitment, citing the four-star wideout’s relationship with wide receiver coach Bobby Wade.

“Arizona, UCLA, Arizona State, Oregon and Washington are making the biggest impression on Johnson right now but one team has the edge for the four-star receiver from Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran,” Gorney wrote.

He continued, “That would be Arizona as he’s developed the best relationships with position coach Bobby Wade. The Bruins are making this one more interesting though so they’ll be in the conversation more as well.”

While Arizona appears to be in a strong position with Johnson, UCLA has been making a push for him in recent weeks, and the Bruins are the only program to have scheduled an official visit with the young wide receiver so far.

As of now, Johnson hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving other programs plenty of time to continue gaining ground in his recruitment.

Still, based on Gorney’s report, Arizona is in the driver’s seat for the Crean Lutheran star. If the Wildcats can continue to make progress with him over the coming months and get him to Tucson for an official visit this spring, they should have a strong chance to land one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

