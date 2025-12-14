Breaking Down Arizona's Running Backs in 2025

Arizona didn't have much room for error in 2025. Following a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2024, coach Brent Brennan was already facing some pressure just a year into his time in Tucson.

That offseason was a turning point. Brennan hired new coordinators, including offensive coordinator Seth Doege , and brought in a staggering 29 transfers to provide some depth and new talent.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some of those transfers came in the backfield, aiming to take some of the weight of the offense off of Noah Fifita's shoulders . However, Fifita was a gunslinger for most of the season, as the offense relied on his big-play abilities early on to score and win games.

Down the stretch, the Wildcats found balance and ran the ball with more efficiency to win five-straight games to finish the regular season with an impressive 9-3 record.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates a touchdown with running back Quincy Craig (24) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona was one of the worst rushing offenses in the Big 12, however. The Wildcats averaged 150.4 yards per game on the ground, 12th in the Big 12. They did score 20 touchdowns, but many came at the goal line thanks to a strong push from the interior of the offensive line. 14 of those touchdowns came in the red zone.

Still, the Wildcats had a three-headed backfield that allowed Doege to swap in fresh runners often. The trio wasn't always healthy at the same time, but during the win streak to end the season, the Wildcats often closed out games on the ground.

Let's take a look at the key contributors to Arizona's rushing attack.

Ismail Mahdi

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs the ball while Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

One of the key transfers that Arizona brought in was Ismail Mahdi . While the backfield did split carries three ways, the Texas State transfer had the most control of the timeshare and led the Wildcats by a healthy margin.

Mahdi paced the Wildcats with 791 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also had 96 receiving yards with another score. Standing at 5-foot-9, 188 pounds, Mahdi isn't the biggest fear factor on the field, but he was a bruising force for the Wildcats.

Tour de Tucson is over but Mahdi’s showing off the wheels for six.



Arizona pushes the lead to 28-17. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LWLkgWWORe — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 22, 2025

The senior back also had some sneaky explosiveness in the open field. He had long touchdown runs against Cincinnati and Baylor that showcased his quickness through the holes on the ground. He wasn't much of a factor as a pass-catcher, but Mahdi was one of the most important additions to the offense this season.

Kedrick Reescano

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The lone returner to the Arizona backfield, Kedrick Reescano missed some time this season due to injury, but was one of the more explosive players on the offense.

Reescano was second on the team in rushing yards, picking up 394 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games. He often received carries at the goal line, but the 213-pound runner had some gashing runs where he showed off his speed.

50 YARD HOUSE CALL



GO OFF REESCANO pic.twitter.com/Q74JKXZF4p — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 15, 2025

The junior back began his career at Ole Miss, but was used on special teams in 2023. He transferred to Tucson in 2024 and put together a similar season to 2025, rushing for 359 yards and one touchdown. This is a tough season to nail down for Reescano, given the time he missed and how it impacted his role, but he is a huge part of this backfield for the future. With Mahdi graduating, Reescano could be the de facto lead back next season.

Quincy Craig

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) runs for a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Portland State transfer, Quincy Craig had to fight for his opportunities within the offense. Within the backfield trio, Craig was probably third amongst the group. He finished in that fashion in the box score as Arizona's third-leading rusher, carrying for 335 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite Reescano's injury, Craig didn't see consistent action as a runner. He only logged one game with more than 10 carries. He started the season with a bang against Hawai'i, taking seven carries for 125 yards and a touchdown on a 54-yard burst.

ARIZONA TAKES THE LEAD WITH UNDER A MINUTE TO PLAY pic.twitter.com/4elX92qdJL — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 8, 2025

Craig was the most reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, hauling in 14 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. His biggest game of the season came against Kansas with just five touches. At the end of the first half, Craig took a short catch and scored on a dive to the pylon. At the end of the game, Craig had consecutive carries of 18 and 24 yards, the latter of which went for a game-winning touchdown in the waning seconds.

