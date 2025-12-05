Arizona's Top Offensive Transfers From 2025 Season

Arizona needed to flip the roster after a disappointing 2024 season. Brent Brennan made sweeping changes to the coaching staff and recruited hard out of the portal, and the Wildcats wound up finishing 9-3 this season.

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws a completed pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Noah Fifita had a bounce-back season, tossing 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions with 2,963 passing yards. The junior quarterback earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection thanks in large part to the supporting cast around him.

The Wildcats didn't miss on many of their transfer portal additions, especially on offense. Of the adds Brennan made, alongside offensive coordinator Seth Doege, these three had the biggest impact.

1) WR Kris Hutson

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) reacts after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Hutson is a two-time transfer player. After beginning his career at Oregon in 2020, where he spent four seasons, the 5-foot-11 receiver moved on to Washington State for a season before becoming a Wildcat in Tucson for 2025.

Hutson became one of Fifita's favorite targets quickly. He finished the season with 57 catches for 740 yards (leading the team by a healthy margin) and four touchdowns. He finished the season with some of his best work.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over the final three games against Cincinnati, Baylor and Arizona State , Hutson hauled in 24 catches for 351 yards and one score. Despite his size limitations and experience in the slot, Hutson excelled primarily as an outside receiver in the Arizona offense.

Take a bow Kris Hutson 🐻⬇️pic.twitter.com/z9a2ZL79FJ — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) November 22, 2025

The dependable receiver had just two drops on the season and had 42 receptions that resulted in first downs. Arizona will miss him next season as his eligibility expires, but his experience and impact on the receiving core may have had an impact on some of the younger receivers.

2) RT Tristan Bounds

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (71) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bounds might have been the most surprising source of production and reliability this season. Doege admitted that he felt like Bounds was a liability early in the season while he worked as a backup.

Eventually, Bounds found a groove and settled in as the everyday right tackle in front of Fifita. After appearing in just seven games over four seasons at Michigan, the 6-foot-8 tackle started in eight games for the Wildcats this season.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) is sacked by Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dakyus Brinkley (9) in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He did miss the final two games of the season due to injury, but that shouldn't take away from the fantastic season he had. Bounds was masterful in pass protection, which he was asked to do often with Fifita in the shotgun.

Bounds allowed only two sacks all season. After a shaky opener against Hawaii, when he allowed six pressures, the senior tackle bounced back and allowed eight pressures the remainder of the season. Bounds was not thought of as a starter for the team when Arizona brought him in, but he is proof that anything can happen with transfer players.

3) RB Ismail Mahdi

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona had a trio of strong runners in the backfield this season. Yet, Mahdi was the leader of the group. While sharing carries, Mahdi led the team with 122 carries for 785 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a receiving score.

The Texas State transfer was a bruising runner for the Wildcats, but showcased an ability to produce on breakaway runs in the open field as well. His best game of the season came early on at home against Kansas State, when he turned 22 carries into 189 rushing yards, which included a 60-yard burst.

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs the ball while Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While the backfield split and often leaned toward the hottest hand, Mahdi took control down the stretch and helped the Wildcats salt away blowout wins against Baylor and Arizona State. He forced 20 missed tackles on the season and had 26 carries of 10 yards or more.

Tour de Tucson is over but Mahdi’s showing off the wheels for six.



Arizona pushes the lead to 28-17. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LWLkgWWORe — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 22, 2025

Arizona will lose Mahdi's aggressive and powerful runs next season as he graduates, but the backfield is still in capable hands, as long as Kedrick Reescano and Quincy Craig both stick around.

