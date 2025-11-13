Breaking Down the Top Performers in Arizona's Win Over NAU
Welcome! To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats excelling outside of Tucson.
Although it is early in the college basketball season, No. 5 Arizona (3-0) managed to shoot up the AP Poll following a week where the Wildcats upset then-No. 3 Florida (1-1) with an impressive 93-87 win in Las Vegas. UA moved up eight spots and has rival No. 15 UCLA in Los Angeles.
However, before Arizona faces off against UCLA, the Wildcats took on NAU (1-2) and managed to get a balanced scoring attack with the team shooting 46% from the field in a dominating 84-49 win over the Lumberjacks.
Through the first two games of the season, all the talk nationally about Arizona has been on freshman Koa Peat, who has scored 48 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and received conference and national awards for his first week.
However, against the Lumberjacks, the Wildcats got a balanced scoring attack, which resulted in Peat finishing the game with 10 points and seven rebounds while going 3 of 10 from the field.
Meanwhile, Arizona saw five players score in double figures, with freshman forward Dwayne Aristode scoring a game-high 18 points while knocking down six 3-point shots. Aristode snagged three assists and two rebounds along the way.
Point guard Jaden Bradley had another solid performance by recording 13 points while going 3 of 5 from the field. Bradley managed to collect three assists, three rebounds and two steals while on the court.
Now that the Wildcats managed to secure the 35-point win over the Lumberjacks, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have picked our three players of the game.
Players of the Game
Jaden Bradley
This was one of those games where the score got out of hand early, which resulted in the Wildcats’ top players seeing less minutes on the court resulting in less chances at adding to the stat sheet for players.
However, Bradley was still able to have a massive impact on the game by scoring 13 points on 3 of 5 shooting from the field. Plus, he managed to collect three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
So far this season, Bradley is averaging 16 points per game and is shooting 64% from the field and has knocked down two 3-point shots.
Motiejus Krivas
Last season, center Motiejus Krivas suffered a season-ending injury before Arizona faced off against UCLA, and he has worked his way back to 100% during the offseason. So far in two games, Krivas has struggled but has shown signs of slowly coming along.
Against NAU, Krivas had a solid game in 18 minutes on the court, where he scored 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field. Plus, he was able to rack up seven rebounds and four blocked shots throughout the night.
Dwayne Aristode
Similar to Krivas, freshman Aristode had been working his way back after suffering an injury at the high school level. Through the first two games, he hasn’t had a chance to really make a massive impact.
But on Tuesday, Aristode scored a team-high 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the 3-point line and collected three rebounds and two assists in the game.
Please be sure to share with us your thoughts on our players of the game from UA's win over NAU.