How Strong Foundation Drives Arizona's Success After Big 12 Title

No. 2 Arizona captured its first conference championship since joining the Big 12 with a win over Iowa State on Monday, its third overall in the Tommy Lloyd era.

The accomplishment continues a storied season for the Wildcats , giving their fans moments to remember, especially with such vaunted competition throughout the conference.

"To be able to do it here and celebrate it with our fans is really cool, and when you move to a conference like the Big 12, you don't know how it's going to turn out," Lloyd said during his postgame press conference. "... No one's predicting the future, and for us to go out and do this in our second year says a lot about Arizona basketball."

"It's not about me. It's about the program, and it's about the program well before me that gave us the foundation to do this kind of stuff. We're excited to carry on the legacy."

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks towards his players during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That legacy was built in the PAC-12, where the Wildcats won 18 conference titles in a span of 38 years. Two of those came as Lloyd's tenure began in Tucson, and they helped get the program where it is today.

"Those PAC-12 ones were special because we just had gotten it started here, and it created a foundation of what we could do as a program, and it created belief," Lloyd recalled. "Those things matter. We have a deep belief that we can be one of the best basketball programs in the country consistently, but we know we're going to have to fight for that. We know talk is cheap."

Seniors Help Establish Arizona's Program

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles against Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Arizona is one of the country's younger teams, with only three seniors who see regular time in the lineup. Point guard Jaden Bradley is the only elderstatesman in the starting lineup, while Anthony Dell'Orso and Tobe Awaka were relegated to the bench this season. Yet, all three have played reliable minutes and been crucial to building the program's current foundation.



"I'm really proud of those guys," Lloyd said. "Jaden's been awesome. He's had an incredible year. Tobe has come so far in his two years [with Arizona]. It's tremendous. The only thing I'm disappointed in is I don't get to coach those guys another year. I was looking for that fifth-year deal, but I think I lost."



Bradley has indeed had a terrific year. He not only controls the offense, but he's also Arizona's second-leading scorer and in consideration for several awards, including the Bob Cousy Award (best point guard) and the Wooden Award (best player). His growth has been impressive, and it's all because of the work he's put in over the last three years since transferring from Alabama.



Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) is assessed a flagrant foul against Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"We really challenged him to get better with some of his techniques and packages, and he's done that," Lloyd explained. "The staff can get some credit, but he deserves most of the credit because he's the guy who's put in the work and been receptive with an open mind to most of these things."

"What's really cool is he's kind of made them his own. He's not a robot. He's not a programmed player by us. He combines some of our teaching with some of his charisma and talent, and it's turned out to be a great combination."



Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) drives to the basket against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Awaka and Dell'Orso also transferred from other schools and have taken on leadership roles. Awaka has been the Wildcats' best bench player all season and stepped in for some critical minutes due to foul trouble or a recent injury to freshman forward Koa Peat.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) fouls Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It has not been a great season for Dell'Orso. He was expected to be the Wildcats' top shooting threat, but has put up career lows in shooting. However, he's shown signs of life late in the season with a pair of 22-point games against then-No.23 BYU and then-No. 2 Houston, as well as efficient shooting games in the three outings since.

"You guys have watched him struggle up close this year, and I think somebody should be commended that goes through that because we all go through tough moments in life, whether it's in school or a job," Lloyd said.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd react during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"His happens to be in public in a place that really cares about basketball. He hung with it, and, I told you guys, he was going to be at his best when his best was needed, and that's what high-character competitors do."

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) shoots as Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Lloyd has done his work bringing in high-character competitors, and it's led to plenty of success on the court. Now that the first goal has been accomplished, Arizona will lean on its strong foundation to reach greater heights, and those who established it are at the forefront.

