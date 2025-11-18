Breaking Down Why Noah Fifita Sits Atop the Mountain
Arizona’s (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) defense set the tone with a tipped ball interception from cornerback Jay’Vion Cole that set up an early touchdown to put the Wildcats up 7-0 against the Bearcats.
Although the game started off good for Arizona, its defense had its struggles in the first quarter. However, Brent Brennan and his team were able to fix those issues and put drives together down the stretch to pull off the 30-24 upset of Cincinnati.
At one point this season, the Wildcats were riding a 5-game road losing streak dating back to the 2024 season which included four blow out losses.
Now, following the win over the Bearcats, Brennan and his team have won back-to-back road games and have climbed over Mount 500 in the Big 12 for the first time this season.
Arizona was able to pick Sorsby off two times with Cole and safety Dalton Johnson coming up with the turnovers and giving the offense the chance to get back in the groove.
On the offensive end of the field, Arizona had issues converting in the red zone during the first half with two missed field goals by Michael Salgado-Medina. One miss from 40 and a blocked kick the next time out.
However, with the Wildcats up 27-24 late in the fourth quarter, Salgado-Medina was able to redeem himself with a clutch 51-yard field goal to make it a 6-point game with 1:34 left in the game.
Arizona came up with a stop on the defensive side of the ball and sealed the upset win over Cincinnati and locked in the Wildcats to their seventh win of the season with two games remaining in the regular season.
Now, with the game in the books and Arizona looking at Baylor coming up on the schedule, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our grade of quarterback Noah Fifita in the win over the Bearcats.
Noah Fifita’s Stat Line
- Fifita had another great road game, going 23 of 31 on his passing attempts while racking up 294 yards and tossing an important touchdown late in the game.
- Grade: A-
Reason
Over the last two road games, Fifita has played his best football going 35 of 45 with 482 yards passing and six touchdowns to zero turnovers. Now, he had to face maybe the toughest test of the season for the team with an early morning game against Cincinnati.
That didn’t seem to matter for Fifita, who helped lead the team to the upset win to secure the seventh victory of the year.
Against Cincinnati, Fifita went an impressive 23 of 31 on his passing attempts where he totaled 294 yards and slinged one touchdown pass.
The one touchdown gives Fifita 68 in his career, which puts him at the mountain top with a program-record passing Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles for the all-time career passing touchdown leader.
