UCF vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, March 6

The UCF Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers need all the help they can get if they want to make it to the NCAA Tournament, so improving their standing in the conference is going to be hugely important in their final two games.

The two teams will meet each other on Friday night and it's the Mountaineers who are listed as the favorites at home.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this game.

UCF vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UCF +3.5 (-110)

West Virginia -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UCF +128

West Virginia -154

Total

OVER 140.5 (-110)

UNDER 140.5 (-110)

UCF vs. West Virginia How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

UCF Record: 20-9 (9-8 in Big 12)

West Virginia Record: 17-13 (8-9 in Big 12)

UCF vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

The OVER is 5-2 in UCF's last seven games

UCF is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games as the underdog

West Virginia is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 11-4 in West Virginia's last 14 games

West Virginia is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games played in March

UCF vs. West Virginia Key Player to Watch

Honor Huff, G - West Virginia Mountaineers

Honor Huff is leading West Virginia in points per game, averaging 15.5. He's also put up 19+ points in two of West Virginia's last three games, but he shot just 27.3% from the field in their most recent game against Kansas City, losing 65-63. The Mountaineers can't afford him to have any more off games if they want to make a Cinderella Run this month.

UCF vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick

Teams have been able to attack the perimeter against this West Virginia team, but when they try to target the interior, that's when the Mountaineers lock things down. Unfortunately for UCF, the Knights rank 89th in the country in two-point shot rate, which is going to feed right into West Virginia's biggest strength. The Mountaineers rank 10th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 45.2% from two-point range.

It's also worth noting that while West Virginia is far from an elite shooting team, their effective field goal percentage does improve by 4.4% when playing on their home court.

I'll lay the points with West Virginia on Friday night.

Pick: West Virginia -3.5 (-110)

