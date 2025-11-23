Breaking Down The Wildcats' Impressive Win Over Baylor
Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.
Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most.
Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.
Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor to capture the eighth win of the season.
Baylor’s offense had been averaging 33.2 PPG and has been led by the passing game, which was racking up 324.4 YPG led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson.
That didn’t matter for Arizona, which has one of the better secondary units nationally, the Wildcats held the Bears to 162 yards through the air and saw Robertson go 22 of 33 on his passing attempts while getting intercepted twice.
Overall, Arizona held Baylor’s high-powered offensive unit to 343 total yards, 181 rushing yards and forced the Bears to go 7-for-17 on third down attempts.
After trailing 17-14 at the end of the first half, Arizona scored 27 unanswered points thanks to the defensive efforts and running game on the offensive side of the ball.
Arizona’s offense was able to hit big explosive runs all throughout the day and as a group, the team rushed for 172 yards on 35 carries. Running back Ismail Mahdi led the way with 93 yards and found the end zone once.
Meanwhile, running back Kedrick Reescano racked up 46 yards but scored three times, which included a 19-yard rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach for the Wildcats.
Through the air, quarterback Noah Fifita passed for 183 yards while going 14 of 25 on his passing attempts. Fifita now has 69 passing touchdowns in his career as he continues to build upon his program-record.
Leading the way for the receiving corps was once again Kris Hutson, who now has put up back-to-back 100-yard performances with his nine catches for 133 yards and one touchdown against Baylor’s defense.
Still, this game was all about the rushing attack for Arizona and its defensive unit, which caused issues for Baylor the whole second half of the game.
Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.
After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.
