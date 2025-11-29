Brennan's Thought's After Huge Win In The Territorial Cup
Riding behind a defensive masterpiece, the No. 25 Arizona Wildcats shut out the No. 20 Arizona State Sun Devils to reclaim the Territorial Cup and win their fifth consecutive game to end the regular season with a 9-3 record.
All that remains is for Arizona to wait for which bowl game it will be selected for. Arizona State's game plan coming into the game was to run the ball and mix in the pass to gash the defense, but none of that came to fruition as Danny Gonzales' crew of hard-nosed players allowed just 23 yards on the ground in the second half while also forcing five turnovers.
The offense was then led by Noah Fifita's big-play-making ability and accuracy on the way to a 286-yard, one-touchdown performance.
Head coach Brent Brennan was more than excited about the Wildcats' overpowering win in Mountain America Stadium over ASU, his first in his tenure with Arizona. Here are five interesting quotes he had to say during the post-game press conference.
On Arizona dominating in the second half
This team doesn't quit. I think this team knows it's a four quarter game. That's why you play four quarters. We've got a great crew with Cullen Carol and our strength and conditioning staff and our team is well conditioned and ready for it.
And then this team practices their ass off every day. And that's something, as we break down practice, that's a huge emphasis for us in practice is halftime and the fourth quarter. And so I think you see that show up or you have seen it show up the last few weeks."
On Treydan Stukes' interception and what he's meant to Arizona
"Going in the game, winning the turnover battle was job number one, so that was a huge part of it. I think Treydan Stukes is just such a special football player and such a special kid. You don't need to spend much time with him to get a feel for just how amazing a young man he is and to think about his journey here at the U of A, walk-on to scholarship, torn ACL last year...
What I saw in that play was I saw him playing in the back door of a vertical off a heavy play action. He's exactly where he's supposed to be. As that ball got launched, I saw him climb up the back of that guy and play it off the top of his head. It's one of the best football plays I've ever seen."
On the seniors that chose to stay
"I think it's obviously because of the magnitude of the rivalry and what that means for them. For those seniors to goout with a win up here is incredibly special.
I also think it's special that Dalton (Johnson) and Genesis (Smith) and (Treydan) Stukes chose to come back to play together, so to see them make plays for each other and show up for each other that way, it's magic, man. That's what like, it's the special part about being part of a fun team, a great team."
On what this win does for recruiting
"I think for us, recruiting the state of Arizona is always going to be job number one. That's going to be the most important thing that we do. I thought it was awesome that coming into this game, you had two Arizona teams that are in the top 25 playing each other. I think that's awesome. And so they got to see a good game. Like I said in the beginning, the fans got what they paid for."
On battling through missed opportunities
"I think this team's resilient. I think they believe in each other. So, if I did see any long faces, I was pretty aggressive calling it out on the sideline because we said coming into this thing that it was going to be bloody and messy and nasty. That's what this game is. So, we just had to stay in the fight, which in the first half our defense gave us a chance to. And then obviously in the second half, I thought our offense responded in an incredible way."
