Eight Former Arizona Wildcats Inducted into Athletics Hall of Fame
The Arizona Wildcats will open the 2024 football season on Saturday against the New Mexico Lobos. During the contest, the Wildcats will honor eight new members of their athletics Hall of Fame.
They were inducted in a separate ceremony on Friday night in Tucson. While none include football players, some of the newest members are some of the best athletes in program history.
Basketball players Jason Terry and Andre Iguodala were foremost among the group.
Terry played for Arizona from 1995-99 and was part of the Wildcats’ 1997 NCAA champions under Lute Olsen. The consensus first-team All-American was a first-round NBA Draft selection. He played 19 seasons and won an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. He was also the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2009 and has his No. 31 retired by Arizona. He is now an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz.
Iguodala played for Arizona from 2000-04 and was an NBA first-round pick. While at Arizona he was an AP All-American and remains second in program history with three triple-doubles. He went on to a long professional career that culminated with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four NBA titles alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP and an NBA All-Star.
Three former track and field stars were inducted.
Lawi Lalang, a Kenyan distance runner, was an eight-time NCAA national champion and was named a two-time indoor national men's track athlete of the year.
Julie LaBonte represented Canada in the 2012 Olympics in London. With the Wildcats she won the indoor and outdoor shot put titles in 2011. LaBonte was also a three-time NCAA indoor All-American, five-time NCAA outdoor All-American, four-time Pac-10/12 champion, and an eight-time All-Pac-10/12 selection.
Nick Ross was a two-time Pac-12 men's Field Athlete of the Year, a nine-time All-American and the 2012 NCAA National Champion in the high jump, where he holds the program record. He also has Top 10 standing all-time in the long jump and the triple jump.
Former Arizona softball Kenzie Fowler was a two-time NFCA All-American and two-time All-Pac-10 selection. As a pitcher, she still ranks among the top 10 pitchers in program history with 87 wins, 857 strikeouts and four solo no-hitters.
Former baseball star Bob Ralston was a first-team All-American in 1984 who led the Wildcats twice in batting average and was a two-time All-Pac-10 first-team selection.
Dr. Donald Porter, who was Arizona’s head team physical for 32 years, was also inducted.