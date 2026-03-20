Arizona Plays and Stats That Defined Win Over Long Island

Arizona has defeated Long Island in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats did what they were supposed to do and put down the Sharks 92-58. Unlike other No. 1 versus No. 16 seed matchups this weekend, this one was never close.

The Wildcats proved why they are a No. 1 seed, and that the argument of them being the overall No. 1 seed was completely justified. The Sharks got outclassed in just about every category, and their Cinderella story ended before it could get started.

Here are some plays and key stats that led to the Wildcats' win over the Sharks.

Points in the Paint

Meet me up top!pic.twitter.com/jjTHq948o1 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 20, 2026

The Wildcats absolutely dominated the Sharks, as they were so much bigger and stronger than their opponent. This was very noticeable when it came to the paint area, which is where the Wildcats did most of their damage.

Koa Peat was a man amongst boys down low, as he finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Motiejus Krivas controlled the paint with nine points, seven rebounds, and four blocks.

Three minutes in....



Cats by 10. pic.twitter.com/hREBR2mus8 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 20, 2026

The Wildcats outscored the Sharks 50-26 in the paint. It was too easy for the No. 1 seed, as the Sharks never stood a chance. The size and strength of this Wildcat team were too much for the Sharks to handle.

Peat Opening Dunk

A combined 47 points on 55% shooting from this special trio of freshmen in their NCAA Tournament debut. pic.twitter.com/OYbNMAptxV — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 20, 2026

Peat opened up the game, making a statement. On the Wildcats first possession, he caught the ball down low, missed a layup, then bullied his way for the offensive rebound and threw down a hard slam for two.

This showed what kind of game it was going to be and set the tone for the Wildcats moving forward.

Delly to the tin.pic.twitter.com/K0CgParXtS — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 20, 2026

Controlled the Glass

To go along with the points in the paint, the rebounding ability from the Wildcats led to a lot of those points in the paint. Tobe Awaka, Peat, and Krivas were simply bigger and stronger than the Sharks.

Mo sees all 👀pic.twitter.com/VYfjqt8bUg — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 20, 2026

The Wildcats' big man trio combined for 22 rebounds. They outrebounded the Sharks as a team 52-31.

Burries Logo 3-pointer

Brayden Burries showed why he is a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He led his team with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. This Burries sequence, which led to a deep 3-pointer, summed up the game for the Sharks.

Bradley Block Into Three-Pointer