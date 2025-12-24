Five-Star Shooting Guard Details Arizona Recruitment

While several top prospects in the 2026 class have already committed to schools, there are still talented players available. Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd have secured a commitment from four-star power forward Cameron Holmes and are pursuing other elite recruits.

One of those recruits is a five-star shooting guard and a top-five player in the country who recently provided an update on where the Wildcats stand in his recruitment.

Five-Star Shooting Guard Updates Arizona Recruitment

On Dec. 17, Arizona on SI reported that Caleb Holt, a five-star shooting guard from Huntsville, Alabama, who plays for Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, had named the Wildcats as one of his top five schools alongside Alabama, Houston, Kentucky, and Providence.

Prolific Prep Crew guard Caleb Holt (2) shoots the ball during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game against the CIA-Bella Vista Bears at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Holt is one of the top recruits in the country and would be a massive addition to Arizona's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 3 overall player in the country and the No. 1 shooting guard.

About a week after Holt named his top five, he spoke with Rivals' Joe Tipton about each program. When discussing Arizona, the five-star shooting guard said he has built strong relationships with assistant coach Brandon Chappell and with Lloyd, who coached Holt during the 2025 FIBA World Cup with the USA U19 team. He also compared Lloyd to Prolific Prep head coach Ryan Bernardi.

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) makes an acrobatic lay up attempt while being guarded by Columbus Explorers guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Coach Brandon Chappell and coach Tommy," Holt told Tipton. "I got to play for coach Tommy during USA so I got to spend a month with him really got to know him."

He continued, "He’s kind of like Ryan (Bernardi), just real personable. He talks to you about anything. But when it gets serious, he’s serious, and he instills a lot of confidence in me on the court. I like that. I love that he has confidence in me, and can see what I can do.”

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd celebrates after defeating the Oregon Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Holt also spoke with Tipton about what he's looking for in a program, explaining that he wants to join a team where he's the No. 1 option. He added that a team that runs an NBA-style offense with lots of ball screens is a key factor in his decision.

“A coach who is looking for me to be the number one guy on their team, run the engine," Holt told Tipton. "Somebody who believes in me. Somebody who plays a lot of ball screens, for sure, because in the league they run a lot of ball screens. Somewhere I can make decisions on the ball, for sure.”

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) and teammates celebrate at the bench during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As of now, Holt hasn't set a specific commitment date, but he told Tipton he plans to make a decision in February or March. Arizona and Lloyd will have to beat out the five-star shooting guard's other finalists to land him, but it appears the Wildcats have a strong chance to secure a commitment from one of the top players in the 2026 class.

